BMW Canada has unveiled an ultra-limited edition of the 5 Series, reserved exclusively for our market. Only 151 units of the 540i xDrive Legacy Edition sports sedan will be produced; we can expect them to transfer quickly from showrooms to collectors' garages.

Inline-6 engine

What makes this 540i unique is its 3.0L turbocharged inline-6 engine. It develops 375 hp and 398 lb-ft of torque, assisted by a 48V mild-hybrid system. Paired with an 8-speed automatic transmission and xDrive all-wheel drive, the whole package propels the car from 0 to 100 km/h in just 4.7 seconds. Until now, only the 550e PHEV offered a 6-cylinder powertrain in Canada, but that came with a plug. For purists, the Legacy Edition is a nod to a more mechanical era.

| Photo: BMW

Colours that pay homage to history

Each 540i Legacy Edition can be ordered, at no extra cost, with an exclusive shade from the BMW Individual Manufaktur program. The model shown here features Maldives Black II metallic, a colour inspired by the E34 5 Series, the first to bear the 540i badge. This model marked the entry of the V8 and the 6-speed manual gearbox into the range.

Among other available shades: Oxford Green, Black Blue, Cinabar Red, Grigio Telesto, Frozen Black and Sepang Bronze.

As standard, each unit receives:

• 21-inch BMW Individual wheels

• M Sport Pro package

• Red or blue M brake callipers

• Bowers & Wilkins 18-speaker sound system

• Ventilated front seats

| Photo: BMW

A six-figure price tag

BMW has not yet made the price official, but all indications are that it will exceed $100,000 CAD. The order book is already open, and first deliveries are planned for the fourth quarter of 2025.

Fans of inline-6 engines want uncompromising performance, you are thus on notice: this edition could disappear faster than a 0-100 km/h sprint in 4.7 seconds.

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW

| Photo: BMW