BMW introduces the new BMW M5 Touring, a wagon version of the famous M5 that arrives in North America for the first time.

This model merges high performance and utility, emblematic features of both the M series and Touring versions.

From launch, this model will offer a variety of exterior colors and customized finishes.

2025 BMW M5 Touring pricing in Canada

Scheduled for worldwide release in the fourth quarter of 2024, the 2025 BMW M5 Touring will carry a base price in Canada of $138,000.

2025 BMW M5 Touring, profile | Photo: BMW

Design of the 2025 BMW M5 Touring

In terms of design, the M5 Touring features enlarged air intakes, a reinvented grille and exclusive M alloy wheels.

The interior

The spacious interior, with up to 1630 litres of flexible cargo space, is designed to meet the needs of families looking for modernity and performance.

2025 BMW M5 Touring, interior | Photo: BMW

Technology in the 2025 BMW M5

The car is equipped with a full range of driver assistance systems and a new BMW Curved Display, which makes the configuration of driving settings more intuitive than ever, ensuring effortless interaction between the car and its driver.

2025 BMW M5 Touring, engine | Photo: BMW

Powertrain of the 2025 BMW M5 Touring

Equipped with an M hybrid system that includes a V8 engine, the car develops 717 hp and 738 lb-ft of torque, enabling acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.6 seconds.

The M5 Touring features an 8-speed M Steptronic transmission that integrates an electric motor for rapid vehicle response.

The M hybrid system can operate in all-electric mode up to 140 km/h, offering an estimated range of 40 km on a full charge, illustrating BMW's commitment to sustainable innovation.

2025 BMW M5 Touring, three-quarters rear | Photo: BMW

The new M5 Touring incorporates cutting-edge technologies such as the adaptive M suspension system with electronically controlled dampers, which adapt the car to all road surfaces. In addition, the standard integrated braking system, complemented by optional carbon ceramic brakes, guarantees maximum safety.

The final word

With its long-awaited launch in North America, the 2025 BMW M5 Touring will be facing high expectations. In direct competition with the Audi RS6 Avant, the M5 Touring promises much, but will have to prove its ability to consistently combine luxury and practicality to truly stand out.

2025 BMW M5 Touring, front |

2025 BMW M5 Touring, rear |

2025 BMW M5 Touring, from above | Photo: BMW

2025 BMW M5 Touring, steering wheel | Photo: BMW

2025 BMW M5 Touring, seats | Photo: BMW

2025 BMW M5 Touring, front section | Photo: BMW