BMW is recalling around 800,000 older vehicles in North America over a potential engine-compartment leak that could cause a fire. The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) estimates that about 1% of the vehicles being recalled actually suffer from the defect.

Nine different models dating from the 2012-2018 years and equipped with a 2.0L 4-cylinder turbocharged engine are being targeted, and of the total, just over 78,000 are in Canada.

Here is the list of models affected:

- 2012-2015 X1

- 2012-2016 3 Series

- 2012-2016 5 Series

- 2012-2016 Z4

- 2013-2017 X3

- 2014-2016 2 Series

- 2014-2016 4 Series

- 2015-2018 X4

- 2016-2018 X5

The issue is that the vehicle could suffer an engine-compartment leak, caused by an improperly sealed water-pump electrical connector. Liquid from the engine’s PCV, or positive crankcase, could potentially leak into that connector, causing it to short-circuit. And that creates the risk of an engine fire.

Because of the risk involved, BMW is asking owners to park their vehicle outside and away from other vehicles and structures if possible until the repair is done.

BMW will soon be mailing notices to owners of the affected vehicles. Once in the shop, technicians will inspect the water pump and electrical connector and replace them if needed.

Note however that since the recall affects older models, many might now be in the hands of owners who bought their vehicles second-hand, and so may not be successfully contacted by BMW. The automaker’s Canadian division has a webpage where owners can check if their vehicle falls under this recall; they will need to have at hand the vehicle’s 17-digit VIN.