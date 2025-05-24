BMW Speedtop Concept: Towards Production of 70 Units

- BMW Speedtop: an ultra-exclusive edition of 70 units

At the Concours d'Elegance in Villa d'Este, Italy, BMW has made a habit of unveiling some pretty spectacular models in recent years. In 2024 it was the Skytop concept, and this year it's the Speedtop prototype that takes center stage. The Speedtop is actually a family coupe version of the convertible.

This model will be produced in a very limited way, with only 70 examples so far.

The styling, as you can see from the photos, is a real success. The very narrow headlights, the more discreet nostrils, the streamlined flanks and the roofline that seems to go on forever are of the finest effect. At the rear, the slender headlamps stand out like two bars extending into the flanks. The rear pillars are huge, suggesting poor visibility from the inside.

The model benefits from unique two-tone 14-spoke wheels and its door handles are located on the belt line (the chrome part is rolled up). Let's hope that the production version will be better.

Inside, the layout is inspired by that of the 8 Series on which the car is based. Here, too, we're treated to a two-tone approach, with a mix of brown and white on the model shown. There is also plenty of leather on the steering wheel. The overall effect is very rich.

Even the trunk stands out, its surface covered in leather. There is an LED lighting system. Note that this model doesn't have rear seats. Instead, you'll find shelves to hold your stuff, with a strap to keep them in place. BMW has even collaborated with Italian leather goods manufacturer Schedoni to create bags to match these compartments, as well as a large sports bag for the trunk.

Little has been revealed about the technical specifications. The company has only said that the model is equipped with the most powerful V8 engine currently offered by BMW. The 4.4-liter, twin-turbocharged engine produces 617 horsepower. An eight-speed automatic transmission will be responsible for sending the power to the wheels.

Orders for this model are now open. No price has been announced, but we can expect something under half a million US dollars, as the convertible version, promised to about 50 wealthy customers, was offered for US$542,000. Copies of the convertible would have been snapped up like hotcakes. The same kind of reaction can be expected for the Speedtop version.

It's important to understand that beyond a certain amount, price is no longer an issue.