BMW will use the occasion of the Munich Auto Show in September to present a new concept called the Vision Neue Klasse, featuring the company’s brand-new Neue Klasse (new class, in German) platform.

The concept, which will be previewed two days before the start of the show, is built on a new platform for electric vehicles that will underpin a number of future EVs in the coming years.

BMW CEO Oliver Zipse told participants in an earnings call that the model to be presented will be close to a production version and should soon be launched commercially, according to Automotive News.

We don’t what the concept is, but we do know that last summer, Oliver Zipse said the first EV built on the Neue Klasse architecture will be a sedan in the format of the current 3 Series. A sporty SUV will follow.

The new platform is also designed to support a hydrogen fuel cell configuration.

Better still, the structure will allow engineers to vary the length of the wheelbase, so that it can adapt to different body styles. The planned models will also adopt more aerodynamic styles to maximize range. This means we can expect future BMWs with different proportions from those we've seen before. Interior volume will also be one of the big winners.

The platform makes use of BMW's sixth-generation electric motors and batteries. This promises increased power and efficiency. The battery will feature a new cylindrical cell (instead of the current prismatic cell) and, together with other improvements, ranges should increase by 30 percent compared with BMW's current batteries.

The first Neue Klasse model will be assembled in a plant currently under construction in Debrecen, Hungary, starting in 2025. Neue Klasse vehicles will also be assembled at BMW's existing plants in Munich, Germany, and Shenyang, China, from 2026, as well as in San Luis Potosí, Mexico, from 2027.