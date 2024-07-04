• BMW will not renew the X4 coupe-style SUV for a new generation, according to reports.

The BMW SUV range currently comprises nine models, including the iX electric variant and the XM performance beast. It appears the total will soon drop by one; the German automaker confirmed to Motor1’s Italian division that it will withdraw the X4 from the market at the end of its current production cycle.

There are several reasons for the decision, starting with, that’s right, slow sales results. Of the nine SUVs in the range, the X4 ranks eighth in terms of sales, ahead of only the stratospherically priced XM.

But the renewal of the X2 also comes into play. That model has grown bigger with its overhaul, so much so that it and the X4 are now similar in size (4,567 mm in length for the 2025 X2, 4,762 mm for the 2024 X4). Given that it’s newer, more refined and more advanced, the new X2 should meet the needs of most current X4 owners.

BMW X4 M Competition, profile | Photo: BMW

Those who might find the new X2 too small for their needs, but for whom the X5 and X6 are just too big and too expensive, can also turn to the new-generation X3, which will offer more space.

We’ve seen it across the board in the industry, vehicle models continue to grow in size with each redesign, making lineup adjustments of this type inevitable. The new X1, for example, has dimensions virtually identical to those of the X3 of 20 years ago.

This new X3 is expected towards the end of the year, or at the earliest in 2025. BMW has not announced when the X4 will be retired, but this could happen soon after the arrival of the next-generation X3.