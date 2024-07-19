• Auto123 reviews the 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio.

Alfa Romeo is sunsetting the high-performance versions of its Giulia sedan and Stelvio SUV, as the transition away from V6 power and toward electrification takes hold and claims two more victims. This is thus the last year for the four-leaf-clover-bedecked Quadrifoglio versions. We spent a week with the Stelvio and its growling V6.

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio – What’s new?

Nothing really, since we’re talking about a model taking its last loud lap around the track. Alfa Romeo did remove the Quadrifoglio model's advanced torque-vectoring rear differential to replace it with a conventional mechanical limited-slip.

Inside, the 2024 Stelvio features a new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster in front of the driver.

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Design of the 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

We received a few unbidden compliments regarding the relatively sleek lines of the Stelvio SUV, and we have to agree that for the format, this Alfa has most of its rivals beat (even though the Giulia remains the better-looking sibling, let’s be honest).

The Quadrifoglio (four-leaf clover) badging sits prominently on the front side panel of the vehicle, where it’s almost a little big and loud for our taste. Ironically, indications of the bigger engine under the hood are few and far between anywhere else on the body. We do find quad instead of dual exhaust tubes out back.

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Quadrifoglio badging | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, interior | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The interior

The Stelvio betrays a few signs of aging on the inside. At 8.8 inches diagonally, the multimedia screen is smallish compared to most rivals in the segment. Visibility out the back is not that great due to the tapered roofline. And cargo space is mediocre for a vehicle this size, offering only xxx litres. This is not the most practical compact SUV, or the most practical performance compact SUV for that matter.

The seating is comfortable, however, and that new digital cluster is impressive. Second-row space is acceptable.

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, drive mode knob | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Technology in the 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio – 7.0/10

A model that’s about to take its leave isn’t apt to get a lot of updates and so it is with the Stelvio Quadrifoglio. That said, Alfa Romeo did give the 2024 Stelvio the new 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. Still, if screen size matters to you, this vintage might not be the performance SUV you want; BMW and Audi might be better addresses.

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, headlights, hood | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Powertrain of the 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio – 8.0/10

Drivers get 505 hp and 443 lb-ft of torque to play with from the Quad model’s 2.9L twin-turbocharged V6 engine. 0-100 km/h takes just 3.8 seconds and top speed is 283 km/h. The RWD configuration features AWD capability thanks to the active transfer case technology, which instantly transfers power to all wheels when added grip is required.

Obviously, given the kind of numbers above, this vehicle offers far more than what you can exploit on normal roads. But the relevant parts are that you feel the muscular acceleration from a stop and that you will feel the SUV hug the road like it was a car.

A drawback of this powertrain is the unimpressive fuel consumption rating, hardly a shock. We registered over 14L/100 km in mixed driving, which compares unfavourably with the official rating of 13.9L/100 km (city) and 10.3L/100 km. If you’re looking for a vehicle that’s stingy on gas, this ain’t it.

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, on the road | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Driving the 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio – 8.5/10

Those two qualities – initial acceleration and road hugginess – are great, but they’re complemented by responsive and engaging steering that makes this Stelvio a joy to drive on circuitous mountain roads, for example. You sit higher in here than you do in the Giulia, so you never quite forget the SUV format it comes in, but its powertrain does its best to make you forget it.

And don’t think that you’re in for a jerky driving experience in town and/or when shuttling family members to and fro. That acceleration is fierce but it comes on smoothly, with the 8-speed auto transmission doing excellent work intervening at the right times, without making a fuss about it. And the handling that’s so much fun on curving country roads is just as satisfying in town when you’re navigating traffic and left and right turns.

Dynamic mode does what it should and cranks everything – acceleration, transmission shifts, steering, suspension, braking - up a noticeable notch or two, including the engine sound, which elevates itself to minor symphony level. Basically it takes what you hear on startup and makes it permanent. My wife hated it, I loved it. Venus and Mars. When you’re alone in the car, is when you use the Race mode, which disables traction and stability control and lets the exhaust loose to wreak aural havoc.

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, three-quarters rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

The final word

Thanks to its ferocious and lovable engine and winning road handling, the Quadrifoglio version of Alfa Romeo’s SUV is a model we’re sad to see leave the North American market. With the automaker finding its way forward into the era of electrification, it’s no surprise these V6 wonders are bowing out. What comes next remains to be seen, but like we’ve seen with Genesis and its new Magma line of performance models (including EVs), it stands to reason that Alfa will come up with some future electrified iteration of the Quadrifoglio concept soon enough.

Pricing for the 2024 Stelvio Quadrifoglio, its last year on the market here, starts at $103,295 CAD.

A few of your questions about the 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

So what about that Race mode in the Stelvio Quadrifoglio?

Race mode deactivates or reduces the role of several electronic drive-assist systems, notably stability control. As it also adds overboost and engine torque, it’s definitely the mode you want if you take your Quadrifoglio (Giulia or Stelvio) on to the track. On the road, it’s probably not that relevant.

What’s cargo capacity in the Alfa Romeo Stelvio?

With seats in place, you benefit from 535 litres of cargo space in the back. That climbs to 1,600 litres of usable space with the rear seats folded down.

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, three-quarters front | Photo: D.Boshouwers

Competitors of the 2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio

- Audi Q5 Sportback

- BMW X4

- Jaguar F-Pace

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, rear | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, rear light, Stelvio lettering | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, in profile | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, wheel | Photo: D.Boshouwers

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, front-row seats |

2024 Alfa Romeo Stelvio Quadrifoglio, Alfa Romeo badging | Photo: D.Boshouwers