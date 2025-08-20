Bugatti Is All Sold Out Through 2029

Dreaming of a new Bugatti? You'd better forget the idea. The French luxury brand has announced that all 250 planned units of the Tourbillon and all remaining Bolide cars are already sold. That covers deliveries planned through 2029. According to Bloomberg, demand is so high that there are still 59 clients on a waiting list, hoping for an unlikely cancellation.

The dazzling success of the Tourbillon and the Bolide

The new Bugatti Tourbillon hypercar, equipped with an all-new hybrid V16 engine, is generating great excitement. Its exact price hasn’t yet been announced, but it far exceeds $4 million USD. It's the same scenario for the Bugatti Bolide, a beast designed for the track, which has been sold out for several months.

Bugatti Bolide | Photo: Bugatti

Frank Heyl, Director of Design at Bugatti, confirms that “Building the 250 Tourbillons and the final Bolides will keep us busy until 2029. It's completely sold out. This financial stability allows us to plan for the future with peace of mind.”

The Solitaire program: the ultimate gateway

For wealthy enthusiasts who were unable to secure a Tourbillon or a Bolide, Bugatti is offering the Solitaire program. Presented during Monterey Car Week, this ultra-exclusive service allows clients to order a unique, custom-designed model according to their requirements. Here, there is no price limit: each vehicle is a rolling work of art.

Bugatti stands out in a changing industry

While most automakers are struggling with trade tariffs, zero-emission vehicle mandates, and the electric transition, Bugatti continues on its path with a resolutely exclusive, ultra-luxury strategy.

Mate Rimac, CEO of Bugatti Rimac, sums up the brand's ambition: “I want to make Bugatti the most profitable and prestigious car company in the world.”