• Cadillac says it will make a bid to enter Formula 1 with the Andretti Global Group.

• The FIA has expressed a desire to welcome other teams, which gives Cadillac an excellent chance.

• The popularity of Formula 1 is strengthened in the United States; the timing is right for Cadillac.

Here’s some week-ending news no one really saw coming. Cadillac has made public its intention to try to join the Formula 1 circuit, this in partnership with Andretti Global.

The FIA, the governing body of Formula One, recently revealed plans to open the door to new teams. A new entity called Andretti Cadillac will submit a formal expression of interest when the FIA begins the expansion process, thus taking a first step toward participation in the world's most prestigious motorsport series.

To be clear, Cadillac is not expected to have any cars lining up in F1 races next year. No date has been set for Andretti Cadillac's first participation in the championship. If its bid is accepted, however, the team has said it will be taking part as soon as possible. It also promised that it was in favour of fielding an American driver.

The Andretti Group, which has a presence in the IndyCar Series and in Formula E, has previously sought to enter the F1 championship on its own, to no avail so far. The arrival of General Motors will likely tip the scales in favour of the new team. The Cadillac name should help draw more American eyes (and dollars) to the series.

The team would be based in the U.S., with a support centre in the U.K., similar to the approach taken by the Haas F1 team, which is headquartered in North Carolina.

The very idea of Cadillac partaking in Formula 1 would have been unthinkable not that long ago, but in recent years the series has changed ownership and made gains in the United States. The Drive to Survive series on Netflix has been no stranger to those gains. In 2023, the championship will have three events on American soil. All that’s missing to send interest to another level is an American driver, something Cadillac promises to promote.

The presence of Andretti is also very important. The name is mythical in the United States thanks to the exploits of Mario Andretti in Formula 1, Indycar and NASCAR.