Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Cadillac Wants to Enter Formula One with Andretti Group

With three US events now on the Formula 1 schedule, the interest of a brand like Cadillac is understandable Automotive columnist: , Updated:

•    Cadillac says it will make a bid to enter Formula 1 with the Andretti Global Group.

•    The FIA has expressed a desire to welcome other teams, which gives Cadillac an excellent chance.

•    The popularity of Formula 1 is strengthened in the United States; the timing is right for Cadillac.

Here’s some week-ending news no one really saw coming. Cadillac has made public its intention to try to join the Formula 1 circuit, this in partnership with Andretti Global.

The FIA, the governing body of Formula One, recently revealed plans to open the door to new teams. A new entity called Andretti Cadillac will submit a formal expression of interest when the FIA begins the expansion process, thus taking a first step toward participation in the world's most prestigious motorsport series.

To be clear, Cadillac is not expected to have any cars lining up in F1 races next year. No date has been set for Andretti Cadillac's first participation in the championship. If its bid is accepted, however, the team has said it will be taking part as soon as possible. It also promised that it was in favour of fielding an American driver.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The Andretti Group, which has a presence in the IndyCar Series and in Formula E, has previously sought to enter the F1 championship on its own, to no avail so far. The arrival of General Motors will likely tip the scales in favour of the new team. The Cadillac name should help draw more American eyes (and dollars) to the series.

The team would be based in the U.S., with a support centre in the U.K., similar to the approach taken by the Haas F1 team, which is headquartered in North Carolina.

The very idea of Cadillac partaking in Formula 1 would have been unthinkable not that long ago, but in recent years the series has changed ownership and made gains in the United States. The Drive to Survive series on Netflix has been no stranger to those gains. In 2023, the championship will have three events on American soil. All that’s missing to send interest to another level is an American driver, something Cadillac promises to promote.

The presence of Andretti is also very important. The name is mythical in the United States thanks to the exploits of Mario Andretti in Formula 1, Indycar and NASCAR.

You May Also Like

Formula 1 Is Coming to Las Vegas

Formula 1 Is Coming to Las Vegas

Formula 1 has announced that it will race in Las Vegas in 2023. The race will take place in the heart of the city and will be run in the evening.

Cadillac Is Shrinking its Dealer Network, Laying Groundwork for Electric Switch

Cadillac Is Shrinking its Dealer Network, Laying Groundwo...

Luxury automaker Cadillac has been cutting the number of retail outlets it has in the U.S. as it prepares its shift to an all-electric brand by 2030. Those d...

Michael Jordan as NASCAR Team Owner Could Open Door to More African-American Drivers

Michael Jordan as NASCAR Team Owner Could Open Door to Mo...

Michael Jordan becomes a NASCAR team co-owner along with the driver of car number 11, Denny Hamlin. Bubba Wallace will drive the new team’s car starting in i...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Kia EV6
NACTOY's 2023 Top Car, Truck and SUV Models A...
Article
New Bentayga Hallmark
For Bentley, 2022 Was Another Record Year, Wi...
Article
Goodyear - tire
Goodyear Introduces Tire Made of 90-Percent S...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Chevrolet Will Unveil Corvette e-Ray Hybrid on January 17
Chevrolet Will Unveil Corvett...
Video
CES 2023: A New Interface for Android Auto
CES 2023: A New Interface for...
Video
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Impresses in Europe Crash Testing
The Volkswagen ID. Buzz Impre...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 