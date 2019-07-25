Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Green wheels

Cadillac Will Unveil Electric Midsize Crossover This April

Cadillac President Steve Carlisle told brand dealers earlier this week that the company will be presenting an all-electric midsize crossover this coming April, according to a report by Automotive News.. The model will be sold globally and be the first vehicle that comes as part of the next wave of vehicle rollouts from the luxury brand.

Recall that last January, Cadillac showed some images of the model or its embryonic prototype when it unveiled the XT6 crossover in Detroit. At that time, the company promised this will be the first of several new EV launches from GM, with Cadillac being explicitly positioned to lead the way into electrification for the American automotive giant. GM has promised to produce 20 all-electric vehicles globally by 2023.

Auto123 launches Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Photo: Cadillac

In his address to dealers, Steve Carlisle repeated his oft-stated vision that has Cadillac entering “this decade as an internal combustion engine brand. We want to position ourselves to exit as a battery-electric brand, so we have to manage both at the same time."

And so even as the XT6 and the CT4 and CT5 sedans prepare to enter the market, Cadillac continues to position itself to transition quickly to electric powertrains.

The obvious choice for a launch of the as-yet-unnamed Cadillac electric crossover in the month of April would be the New York auto show, but then again might Cadillac put on a stand-alone reveal at some other point in the month? Other automakers are adopting that strategy, so we’ll see.

You May Also Like

Canadian Pricing for the 2020 Cadillac CT5 and CT5-V Announced

Canadian Pricing for the 2020 Cadillac CT5 and CT5-V Anno...

Cadillac has announced pricing for Canada for its new 2020 CT5 and 2020 CT5-V sedans for the Canadian market. Overall consumers will benefit from strong valu...

Porsche Launches a Base Version of its Taycan, the 4S

Porsche Launches a Base Version of its Taycan, the 4S

Porsche this week rolled out a new base version of its All-electric Taycan model. With a price point hovering around $113,000, the Porsche Taycan 4S will tak...

2020 Kia Soul EV Review: Do the Funky Toaster

2020 Kia Soul EV Review: Do the Funky Toaster

At what it does, the 2020 Kia Soul EV is very good: namely, saving you at the pump, making you feel good about doing your part for the environment and gettin...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
Hyundai Prophecy concept
Hyundai to Present new Prophecy EV concept at...
Article
Coronavirus: Jaguar-Land Rover Could Run out ...
Article
2020 Toyota Camry AWD
Toyota Reveals More of 2020 Camry AWD Coming ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

107 Years Old and Still Driving his Mercedes, Wind in his Hair
107 Years Old and Still Drivi...
Video
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil on their Future Electric Delivery Van
Rivian and Amazon Lift Veil o...
Video
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Engine Confirmed
Dodge Durango and Hellcat Eng...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 