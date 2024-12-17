Andretti Racing Becomes Cadillac Formula Racing

On December 11, Andretti Racing officially changed its name to Cadillac Formula Racing, marking an important step in General Motors' (GM) preparations to enter Formula 1 in 2026. The change erases the last references to the Andretti name in GM's F1 project.

Cadillac Formula Racing is now the UK-based operational centre for the Cadillac F1 team. This structure is owned by TWG Global, the parent company of Andretti Global, and focuses on building technical partnerships, strengthening infrastructure and recruiting key talent for a successful entry as an 11ᵉ team on the F1 grid.

A commitment to global competition

In a statement, the Cadillac F1 team emphasized that “This move represents a key step in our goal to position Cadillac as a major force in global motorsport. It reflects our ambitions and sets the stage for a successful entry into Formula 1.”

While the new name reflects these ambitions, Cadillac remains subject to the regulatory approval process of the FIA and F1.

Strategic transition for Cadillac

Initially, GM planned to enter F1 in partnership with Andretti Global, whose bid was accepted by the FIA in 2023, but rejected by F1 owner Liberty Media the following January. Following this rejection, Michael Andretti stepped back, leaving GM to take a more dominant role in the project. In November 2024, an agreement in principle between GM and Liberty Media paved the way for the arrival of the Cadillac team in 2026.

The Cadillac logo on the future Formula 1 car | Photo: Cadillac

Ferrari engines to start with

Under FIA rules, GM, which applied as a powertrain supplier in 2023, will not be able to use its own F1 engines until 2028. In the meantime, Cadillac will rely on engines supplied by Ferrari, thanks to a recent agreement between the two manufacturers.

Cadillac and the new 2026 regulations

Cadillac's entry into F1 will coincide with the introduction of new technical regulations, particularly for powertrains. From 2026, engines will continue to be 1.6L V6 turbo hybrids, but with reduced power from the combustion engine and increased dependence on the hybrid system. What's more, these engines will have to run on fully sustainable fuel, bringing F1 into line with its ecological ambitions.

A competitive future

Cadillac will not be alone in making its entry in 2026. Audi will also join F1 with its own team and powertrain after buying the Sauber team, which will be rebranded as Audi. At the same time, Ford will return as Red Bull Racing's technical partner.