Historic Announcement for Cadillac as it Joins Formula 1

General Motors (GM) and TWG Global have made official their entry into motorsport's elite: a Cadillac team will appear in Formula 1 as early as 2026.

The agreement in principle includes the development by GM of a Formula 1 engine, positioning Cadillac to be able to design its own vehicles and power units by the end of the decade. Cadillac will be the first new team to join the grid since 2016; the number of competing teams will thus grow to eleven.

A strategy of innovation for GM

This foray into F1 reflects GM's commitment to cutting-edge technologies. The advances made for competition will directly influence the future of its passenger vehicle department by integrating electrification, combustion engine, software and propulsion system solutions.

GM President Mark Reuss was understandably enthusiastic: “As the pinnacle of motorsports, F1 demands boundary-pushing innovation and excellence. It’s an honor for General Motors and Cadillac to join the world’s premier racing series, and we’re committed to competing with passion and integrity to elevate the sport for race fans around the world. This is a global stage for us to demonstrate GM’s engineering expertise and technology leadership at an entirely new level.”

Mario Andretti as director

Mario Andretti, the last American to reign as Formula 1 champion, will play a key role as a director on the team's board. Delighted by the project, he declared: “My first love was Formula 1 and now – 70 years later – the F1 paddock is still my happy place. I’m absolutely thrilled with Cadillac, Formula 1, Mark Walter, and Dan Towriss. To still be involved at this stage of my life — I have to pinch myself to make sure I’m not dreaming.”

A team already up and running

Since announcing the project in January 2023, Cadillac F1 has recruited an experienced team to develop aerodynamics, chassis, components and vehicle dynamics simulations. The team operates from strategic locations in Fishers, IN, Charlotte, NC, Warren, MI and Silverstone in the UK.

With over 3,000 victories and upwards of 100 titles in motorsports, GM has a wealth of experience to draw on in this new chapter.