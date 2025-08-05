• In an adjustment of course, Cadillac plans to produce a new generation of its gas-engine XT5.

The 2025 model-year was supposed to be the last for the Cadillac XT5. General Motors' luxury brand had previously announced that the XT4 and XT6 models would also leave the market at the end of this year, as the division transitions to becoming an all-electric brand.

A new generation, even

Yesterday, the company confirmed that it will continue producing the XT5 at the GM Spring Hill plant in Tennessee until the end of 2026. It later upped the ante even further, announcing a new generation of the SUV, planned for the 2027 model-year.

“We’re excited to see the XT5 legacy continue with an all-new generation on the way. This reflects Cadillac’s commitment to putting customers first - offering both EV and gas-powered options so Canadians can choose the luxury that fits their lifestyle.” – Mike Speranzini, Cadillac Canada Managing Director

In fact, a new generation of the model is actually in existence. It was presented in China for that market, where it received praise. It’s not known at this point whether the next North American XT5 will be based on that model or not.

| Photo: D.Boshouwers

Adjusting to market demand

Considering that the electric transition is not progressing at the expected pace for all manufacturers, even if Cadillac is enjoying strong success in Canada in this area, it’s understandable that the company wants to keep the XT5 in its catalogue longer. It’s also doing the same with the Escalade.

“As Cadillac evolves, we will continue to make necessary adjustments to our portfolio to meet customer demand,” a Cadillac spokesperson said.

And as for the other two ICE SUVs in Cadillac’s current portfolio, the XT4 and XT6? They’re still going away.

GM also manufactures two electric models, the Lyriq and the Vistiq, at Spring Hill.