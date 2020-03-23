Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

EV Startup Canoo Presents Electric Delivery Van

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

It's not just in the world of passenger vehicles that the electric revolution is breaking out. Over in the lucrative delivery van sector, we already know that Amazon, in partnership with Rivian, is preparing its version of an all-electric van. Ford and Mercedes-Benz already have all-electric variants of their Transit and Sprinter vehicles in the works.

And, sure as day, there will be others. Take for instance this vehicle just presented by the fledgling automotive startup Canoo. In fact, the company presented two models with truly futuristic looks. The MPDV1 is the size of a sub-compact SUV, but its shape allows it to offer an impressive cargo space of about 200 cubic feet (5,663 litres). As for the MPDV2, imagine something the size of a minivan like the Toyota Sienna, for example. Here, we're talking about a volume of 450 cubic feet, or about 12,700 litres.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Canoo's MPDV, doors open
Photo: Canoo
Canoo's MPDV, doors open

Both vehicles will be powered by a single motor on the front axle, a unit developing 200 hp and 236 lb-ft of torque. The MPDV1 will be equipped with batteries ranging from 40 kWh to 80 kWh and will offer a range estimated between 250 and 400 km by the EPA (Environment Protection Agency). The MPDV2 will offer less, between 150 and 300 km, certainly because of its larger size and weight.

According to Canoo, the 80 kWh battery will take 28 minutes to quickly recharge (from 20 percent to 80 percent energy). Since these vehicles will be called upon to travel around mainly in cities to make deliveries, range is less of an issue and will also require brake regeneration, which could add kilometres depending on the route.

Canoo says the first limited availability of the vehicle will happen in 2022, with production at full capacity in 2023. The company had previously unveiled a an-electric passenger-carrying van, the MPDV3. That model will launch at a later date and looks likely to be used mainly as an airport and hotel shuttle.

Canoo's MPDV, profile
Photo: Canoo
Canoo's MPDV, profile
Canoo's MPDV, front
Photo: Canoo
Canoo's MPDV, front
Canoo's MPDV, side window open
Photo: Canoo
Canoo's MPDV, side window open
Canoo's MPDV, rear
Photo: Canoo
Canoo's MPDV, rear
Canoo's MPDV, interior
Photo: Canoo
Canoo's MPDV, interior
Canoo's MPDV, cargo area
Photo: Canoo
Canoo's MPDV, cargo area
Canoo's three van prototypes
Photo: Canoo
Canoo's three van prototypes

You May Also Like

A First Look at the GMC Hummer SUV

A First Look at the GMC Hummer SUV

At a GM marketing presentation last week, the company seems to have given a peek preview of the GMC Hummer SUV version. Unsurprisingly, the Hummer utility mo...

Ford Unveils the 2022 E-Transit Van

Ford Unveils the 2022 E-Transit Van

Ford yesterday unveiled its first all-electric van, the E-Transit. Expected late next year, the commercial van will have a range of about 200 km.

Volkswagen Registers e-Samba Name in Europe

Volkswagen Registers e-Samba Name in Europe

Volkswagen has applied to trademark the e-Samba name with authorities in Europe. It’s not known what the company’s plans are for the name, but odds are good ...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Ram 1500 TRX
Production of the Ram 1500 TRX Underway
Article
2020 Toyota Corolla
Vehicle Colours: White the Top Choice for 10t...
Article
Electric Cars Could Cost Less Than Gas-Powere...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

EV Startup Canoo Presents Electric Delivery Van
EV Startup Canoo Presents Ele...
Video
Nissan’s Micra Cup becomes the Nissan Sentra Cup
Nissan’s Micra Cup becomes th...
Video
You Could Own This 1969 Mercedes-Benz Long Owned by Elvis Presley
You Could Own This 1969 Merce...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 