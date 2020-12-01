Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Auto insurance: What Differences Are There Between France and Quebec?

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

In collaboration with Macif assurance.

The French community in Quebec has been growing steadily for the past ten years, to the point of almost doubling in volume since 2005. Among all the formalities to be expected, many people wonder how car insurance works once they get there. What are the levels of coverage? Are there any minimum deductible amounts? How much insurance is compulsory? To answer these questions, find out the main differences between car insurance in France and in Quebec.

Compulsory and optional insurance

In Quebec, there is a mixed automobile insurance plan. In fact, the procedures are not quite the same as those for buying car insurance in France.

On the one hand, there is the SAAQ – the public insurance plan - which covers bodily injury. You are automatically covered by this insurance as soon as you pay for your driver's permit (see below for more information on this subject).

On the other hand, there is private insurance for property damage, that is to say damage to your car or to other vehicles. In Quebec, it is mandatory to insure your vehicle, at least for civil liability, and for a minimum amount of $50,000.

In France, only "civil liability" coverage is required to drive. It covers all damages caused to third parties, by you and/or with your vehicle.

Other coverages can be taken out optionally depending on the use or possible risks such as breakage, theft or weather events such as hail.

Photo: D.Boshouwers

Steps to obtain a vehicle registration document

In Canada, each province issues its own license plate with a specific design. On this plate, you will find the name of the province and a series of numbers and letters.

Unlike France, where motorists pay only once for their registration (within a month of purchasing the vehicle), Canadians must pay for their registration once a year to keep driving legally.

In France, the car registration remains, in principle, valid "for life", or at least as long as you do not move or change vehicles.

Finally, to apply for a car registration card as a Canadian or Quebec resident, you will automatically have to go to an SAAQ point of service. If you purchase your vehicle from a dealership, the dealership can either do the documentation on site or provide you with a temporary registration certificate to be sent to the SAAQ.

In France, the process is done online only, without the possibility of going to a physical location. Motorists must submit their application on the ANTS government platform.

You now know the main differences between car insurance in France and Quebec. In order to best anticipate your procedures, remember to gather all the documents related to your vehicle and your driver's license. In Quebec, you will be asked to present your French driving record when you insure your vehicle.

You May Also Like

Buying temporary car insurance

Buying temporary car insurance

Did you know that in France, you can take out temporary car insurance for short periods only? This is a newly created service that insurers have started to o...

Quebec: Insurance contributions to drop 35% in 2016-2018

Quebec: Insurance contributions to drop 35% in 2016-2018

The Société de l'assurance automobile du Québec (SAAQ) has proposed regulatory amendments regarding insurance contributions for 2016-2018.

Car registrations: How France and Canada Differ

Car registrations: How France and Canada Differ

While in Canada motorists have to pay for their car registration once a year, the French pay once for their car registration, which is valid for life. But th...

More Articles

From this author

Auto123.com
Articles By
Auto123.com
Car registrations: How France and Canada Differ
Article
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric Review: Meet the ...
Review
2021 Toyota Venza
2021 Toyota Venza Review: Back and Better Tha...
Review
More from this author

Latest Videos

Top 10: Electric Pickups We're Eagerly Awaiting in 2021 and 2022
Top 10: Electric Pickups We'r...
Video
Ford Tests Future Electric F-150 in the Snow
Ford Tests Future Electric F-...
Video
2021 Nissan Altima, Toyota Sienna, Acura TLX Nab IIHS Top Safety Pick+ Awards
2021 Nissan Altima, Toyota Si...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 