F1 Japan: FIA announces shorter DRS zone for Suzuka

The Federation Internationale de l'Automobile has announced that the DRS zone for the Grand Prix of Japan will be slightly modified.

It will be shorter than what it was last year.

This weekend, the detection point (blue) will be located 50m before Turn 16 (compared to 70m after Turn 15).

The activation point (green) of the DRS, Drag Reduction Zone, will be at the Control line after Turn 18, compared to 30m after Turn 18.

The zone will therefore by 20m shorter compared to last year.

Additonally, the whole West Course (from Turn 7 until after the chicane) has been resurfaced, and a new storm water drainage systems have been installed around the newly resurfaced section of track.
 
F1 Suzuka Japan DRS



 

