The letters SS (Super Sport) have always been associated with performance at Chevrolet. Just think of the variants of the Impala models that bore them in the 1960s; they are still a dream today.

With the Camaro nameplate, SS always means something great is coming.

In the electric age, performance will also be there, but in a different form. To ensure some form of continuity, the SS name will be modernized for the future. For the first time since its introduction in 1961, it will be found on an all-electric model.

For this new role, Chevrolet has chosen its Blazer SUV, which is scheduled to go electric in 2024. To announce it, the division released a short video teasing the thing. And when we say short, it means a big 20 seconds. It shows a cable connected to a vehicle. It is then removed, then the company does not hide anything by revealing us, in all letters, its identity: Chevrolet Blazer SS electric.

With this model, we can easily imagine a direct competitor to the Ford Mustang Mach-E, among others.

We should expect to see this electric SUV appear within 12 to 18 months, all for a debut as a 2024 product.

Photo: Chevrolet via YouTube A Chevrolet Blazer SS EV coming in a few years.