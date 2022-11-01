Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
A More Powerful Corvette-Inspired Chevrolet Coming in 2025 Or So

•    Chevrolet is preparing the most powerful car in its history, a Corvette-inspired car.

•    Speculation is it could be the Zora, a car delivering an output of more than 1000 hp.

•    The next actual Corvette to arrive should be the hybrid version, in 2023.

Days when manufacturers make presentations at investor days can often be instructive. That's the case this week when General Motors (GM) president Mark Reuss had some news that got people talking. 

One of them involves the Corvette, and what Chevy has planned for its supercar nameplate in the near-future. In his presentation, Reuss referred to two new vehicles. The first is a new hardcore performance variant of the Corvette, with capabilities so extraordinary that “you won’t be able to imagine it”. His words. 

Reports since Reuss’ presentation indicate this is not the all-wheel drive hybrid Corvette planned for 2023; both models alluded to in the presentation are scheduled for 2024.  

That 2023 hybrid model will be equipped with the current Corvette’s 6.2L V8 engine, but with the addition of electric motors driving the front axle. Output with that configuration is expected to reach over 600 hp and 500 lb-ft of torque. 

The new model to come would outperform. Images shown during the presentation didn’t reveal much of anything, but rumour has it that the first one is the upcoming ZR1 variant. Earlier leaked documents indicate that the car will generate 850 hp and 825 lb-ft of torque. That would be courtesy a new engine codenamed LT7. 

As for the second model, that's where it gets even more intriguing. Without referring to it as a Corvette, Reuss spoke of a car delivering “incredible performance”. The point is to show the world what GM is capable of and to “set the standard of the world for performance for Chevrolet”, as Reuss put it.”

This model could well take the name Zora (in honour of Zora Arkus-Duntov, nicknamed the father of the Corvette because of the work done on the model in its early days). This Zora would combine the LT7 engine with electric motors for a total capacity of over 1,000 hp. What adds credibility to this is Reuss omitting to call it a Corvette. He said only that it will be based on the platform of the current C8. 

The ZR1 version is be expected in 2024, while the potential, possible Zora could be here by 2025.

Over and beyond all this, Chevrolet is believed to be working on an SUV, as well as a Corvette sedan, both of which will be all-electric. Definitely, we'll have some interesting things to look forward to. 

 

 

 

