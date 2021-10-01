Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A Heart-Tugging New Ad from Chevrolet for the Holidays

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

At certain times of the year - like the Christmas season for instance – or when special events pop up on the calendar - like the Super Bowl in the U.S. - auto manufacturers sometimes produce winsome ads designed to, well, bring tears to our eyes.

Such is the case with the latest ad produced by Chevrolet for this year's holiday season. Without revealing too much about it, because the goal is to let you discover and experience it for yourself, we will give you the following spoiler: it features a vintage car, more precisely a 1966 Impala.

Among other things, the ad makes us realize how important the automobile can be in our lives. Whether or not you're a fan of old cars, there's bound to be a model that has marked your life, your childhood. Your parents' car, an uncle's car... or simply your first car.

Because we’re young and we’re busy biting with gusto into life at that moment, we live great – and, yes, not-so-great - moments with our vehicle. It can be so intense and marking that that the sight of one, years later, brings back vivid memories.

And that's very personal to each of us. Let's just say that this year, Chevrolet has struck a chord that will resonate with many.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

On Chevrolet's YouTube page where the ad is posted, you can see that it has already been viewed nearly four million times and that about 2,400 people have taken the opportunity to add a comment.

Go read some of them, it's worth it and it helps to understand the importance of the automobile in the lives of so many.

And on that note, Happy holidays, despite all that we’re collectively going through at the moment.

The '66 Chevy Impala
Photo: Chevrolet
The '66 Chevy Impala

You May Also Like

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Review: Dura-Maxed

2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST Review: Dura-Maxed

The 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe RST sits in a bit of a sweet spot in the model lineup with its sharp looks and diesel-enabled fuel economy. Just mind you don’t go n...

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible Review: A Gamble, Or Not Really?

2021 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray Convertible Review: A Ga...

For us, it was as much as anything an exciting, apt way to bid adieu to the long sunny days of summer 2021. Here is our review of the 2021 Chevrolet Corvette...

2021 Chevrolet Suburban Duramax Review: Let’s Hit the Road

2021 Chevrolet Suburban Duramax Review: Let’s Hit the Road

The 2021 Chevrolet Suburban Duramax proved to be a great companion for a family road trip... and for everyday to-and-fros. Here's our review.

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Nikola Tre
Nikola Delivers its first electric Semi Trucks
Article
A Hummer EV coming off the assembly line
First GMC Hummer EVs Ready for Delivery... in...
Article
American Auto: Get Ready for a TV Sitcom Set ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

American Auto: Get Ready for a TV Sitcom Set in the Automotive Industry, Coming in January
American Auto: Get Ready for ...
Video
Nissan Showcases Ariya Single Seater Concept
Nissan Showcases Ariya Single...
Video
Infiniti Announces 2030 Electrification Plan and Shows Off a Concept
Infiniti Announces 2030 Elect...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 