A Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 in 2022?

With the Ford F-150 Raptor and now the Ram 1500 TRX kicking up dirt in its rivals’ camps, Chevrolet needs to step up its game if it wants to offer enthusiasts a performance pickup truck that also offers off-road skills.

Rumours have been floating about since 2019 that the company has been working on just such a variant. This week, spy images have surfaced showing what appears to be an off-road Silverado being tested. Of course, the model doesn't have a specific name yet, but logically it would adopt the ZR2 deisgnation already used in the Colorado version.

The images hint at a front end boasting a more-massive hood and a bumper that seems to be raised to provide a more pronounced angle of attack when off-roading. The approach is similar to that seen with the Colorado.

The bigger clearance around the tires is another indication, as is the huge skid plate protecting the vulnerable mechanical components underneath the vehicle. The vehicle is also taller, providing higher ground clearance, and the tires are oversized. As for the suspension, nothing is really noticeable discernible, but Chevrolet would likely use the Multimatic shocks found on the Colorado ZR2; those Canadian-designed Multimatic shocks are extraordinary, by the way.

As for the eventual arrival of such a variant, the likely timeline has it ready in 2022. As it happens, the Silverado is set to benefit from mid-life cosmetic changes next year, having last been completely redesigned in 2018 (for the 2019 model).

It’s of no doubt that a powerful V8 would sit between the front wheels of a future Silverado ZR2. Logically, that would be GM's 6.2L supercharged unit. In its most recent incarnation, the engine offers 668 hp with the Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing.

Ford’s new Raptor and the Ram TRX each deliver more than 700 hp.

