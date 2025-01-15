Chrysler Pauses Electric Crossover Program

Chrysler has suspended development of the all-electric crossover it had slated to launch in 2026. According to an internal email to suppliers obtained by Mopar Insiders, the project codenamed "C6X (CA)" is on hold:

“This program is suspended until further notice. As a result, all associated spending should be stopped immediately.”

A global trend towards slowdown

This decision reflects a broader trend in the automotive industry, as carmakers review their electric vehicle (EV) plans in the face of slower-than-expected growth, not to mention stuttering government support in certain places.

“The program is currently on pause while we re-evaluate the market and our customers’ needs and wants.” - Chris Feuell, CEO of the Chrysler brand

A vision for the future

The postponement aside, Chrysler maintains ambitious projects. To celebrate its 100th anniversary this summer, the brand plans:

- A refreshed version of the Chrysler Pacifica for 2026.

- A new crossover that will follow shortly after.

- A third model inspired by the Halcyon concept.

The Chrysler Airflow concept, 2022 | Photo: Chrysler

Evolving concepts

At CES 2022, Chrysler unveiled the Airflow concept, foreshadowing the direction of its future electric crossover. However, the head of design at Stellantis recently confirmed that the final version would be totally different:

"We wanted a statement that has absolutely nothing to do with what has been presented, including the Airflow concept. The project is evolving in a new direction." - Ralph Gilles, head of design at Stellantis

Initially scheduled for 2025, the crossover had already been pushed back to 2026 before this suspension.

Delays also at Ram

Stellantis' Ram brand has also announced the postponement of its electric pickup, now scheduled for 2026. In the meantime, a range-extended model will be introduced first.

A strategy under review

These postponements show that Stellantis, like other players in the sector, is adjusting its strategy in the face of the challenges of electric vehicle adoption. Consumers and their expectations are changing, forcing manufacturers to rethink their offerings and timelines.