• Good news for all concerned (except car theft rings): vehicle theft was down 17 percent in Canada in the first six months of 2024.

Vehicle theft is a scourge across Canada, particularly in major urban centres like Toronto and Montreal. Last year, the situation became so serious that federal and provincial governments were forced to intervene.

Efforts by governments and by carmakers seem to have paid off, as evidenced by a 17 percent drop in vehicle thefts across the country since the start of the year. In all, some 28,000 vehicles were stolen by criminals between January 1 and June 30, 2024, according to Equity's biennial report, which was released today.

Bryan Gast, VP of Investigative Services for the Equity Group, attributed the reduction to industry and government measures, but added that efforts shouldn't stop there.

Stated Gast, "These collective efforts are beginning to reduce auto theft and the financial flow into organized crime, reversing the concerning trends of recent years. However, to truly ensure the safety of Canadian communities, will require a sustained commitment towards preventing vehicle theft altogether.”

With regard to the two territories most affected, Ontario and Quebec, the Equity Group reports that thefts fell by 14 and 36 percent respectively in the first six months of 2024. The number of stolen vehicles also fell by 10 percent in western Canada.

The Atlantic provinces did register an 11-percent increase in auto thefts, probably due to measures taken in Ontario and Quebec. Indeed, thieves move from one place to another when measures are taken, underscoring the need for a pan-Canadian effort.

And as the Equity Group points out, while the decline in theft is to be lauded, efforts will have to be made to counter theft through the use of more advanced technologies.