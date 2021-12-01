Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Ford F-150 Lightning Battery Pack Capacities Confirmed

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Quietly, we're getting closer to commercial launch time for the Ford F-150 Lightning. The Blue Oval carmaker won't be the first to offer an electric pickup truck, but it's sure to be the one that sells the most of them.

The Lightning is expected in the middle of next year, and Ford will start taking official orders on it in January. Up to now, Ford has been accepting unit reservations.

This week, Ford confirmed the capacities of the battery packs that will be available with the model. Car and Driver magazine reports that the base configuration will get one offering 98 usable kWh. Standard on two of the three versions, XLT and Lariat, it will power two motors running on each axle, offering a combined 426 hp and 775 lb-ft of torque.

Ford estimates the battery's range at 230 miles, or 370 km. Recharging from 15 to 80 percent capacity will take 14 hours on a 240-volt outlet (32-amp rating) and 10 hours on that 240-volt outlet but using Ford's 80-amp Pro charging station. With a 150-kW DC fast charger, it takes 44 minutes to reach 80 percent.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Ford F-150 Lightning, three-quarters front
Photo: Ford
Ford F-150 Lightning, three-quarters front

With the Extended Range package, offered as an option with XLT and Lariat variants, and standard with Platinum models, the truck gets a battery offering 131 kWh of usable energy. With this the range lcimbs to 300 miles or 484 km (with the XLT and Lariat models). The Platinum version is said to have 20 miles less, which Ford did not confirm to Car and Driver magazine.

The system with the Extended Range package offers a combined 563 horsepower and 775 lb-ft of torque.

We can’t help note that the base version of the Rivian R1T offers a more powerful battery and also more capacity; same story with the GMC Hummer EV. However, these models are more upmarket, which makes the comparison somewhat unfair.

The better comparison will come when we learn what the electric Chevrolet Silverado, GMC Sierra and Ram trucks will offer in term of battery power and capacity. These are the vehicles that will compete in the segment with the F-150 Lightning. It should make for a battle royale.

You May Also Like

Ford to Double Production of its F-150 Lightning

Ford to Double Production of its F-150 Lightning

Ford will double production of the electric version of its F-150 pickup truck, following strong initial demand. According to a Reuters report, the initial pr...

Ford F-150 Lightning: 10 Things Worth Knowing

Ford F-150 Lightning: 10 Things Worth Knowing

Fresh off our first brief encounter with a prototype of the EV this week, Auto123 decides what 10 things you really want to know about the upcoming Ford F-15...

Over 100,000 Reservations Already for the Ford F-150 Lightning

Over 100,000 Reservations Already for the Ford F-150 Ligh...

Ford has confirmed that over 100,000 reservations have been made for the F-150 Lightning. While it's true that requires but a $100 (refundable) commitment, i...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
STI E-RA Concept
Subaru Will Be Busy at the Upcoming Tokyo Mot...
Article
Ford F-150 2021
Ford Recalls 184,698 2021 and 2022 F-150s Ove...
Article
1987 Buick Grand National
The Last Buick Grand National Ever Built Is G...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

A Heart-Tugging New Ad from Chevrolet for the Holidays
A Heart-Tugging New Ad from C...
Video
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellcat Redeye Review: Ultra
2021 Dodge Charger SRT Hellca...
Video
American Auto: Get Ready for a TV Sitcom Set in the Automotive Industry, Coming in January
American Auto: Get Ready for ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 