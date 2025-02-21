Earlier this year, the Detroit Auto Show was held in January for the first time since 2019. Recall that organizers decided after that edition to move the show to June as of 2020, in order to make it a summer celebration.

Covid-19 changed those plans, and it only in September 2022 was there any semblance of a car show in the Motor City. The exercise was repeated in September 2023, but the response was mediocre, to the point where organizers returned to the January spot on the calendar this year.

This year's edition went ahead as planned, and was a relative success with the public, with over 275,000 visitors. For the first time in memory, however, no automakers presented any new models, and there was very little outside coverage by media.

Undaunted, organizers have just promised the show will return in January 2026, with an “an enhanced format designed to drive innovation, connections, and excitement”. The event takes place from January 14 to 25, once again at the Huntington Place convention center downtown.

“Having just concluded the show’s incredible return to its traditional time slot, we’re excited to announce next year’s dates and keep the momentum going,” said in a news release. January is synonymous with cars in the Motor City, and we expect plenty of auto-centric experiences to, once again, be on tap for the 2026 show.” - 2026 Detroit Auto Show Chair Todd Szott

Le parcours Jeep, au Salon de Détroit en 2022 | Photo: Detroit Auto Show

The dates for 2026 include days for members of the media and the auto industry. Eyes will turn now to manufacturers and whether they use the occasion of the show to introduce new models, as they have traditionally done over the years.

At one time, the Detroit Auto Show was THE major auto show in North America. It has since been supplanted by the New York and Los Angeles events, held in April and November respectively.