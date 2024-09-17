Stellantis is preparing to replace its iconic Dodge Durango with a new, smaller model. The Dodge Stealth will be assembled in Windsor, Ontario, according to Sam Fiorani, vice president of global forecasting at AutoForecast Solutions.

End of Durango production in Detroit

While Stellantis also produces the Jeep Grand Cherokee (at its Detroit plant), according to Fiorani, Stellantis has no plans to create a new Jeep-derived model for Dodge. He told Automotive News Canada this week that “the model that will fill the gap in the Dodge lineup will be launched in early 2027.”

The Stealth: a legendary name returns

According to Automotive News, the Stealth will be a 5-seat crossover built on the STLA Large platform, capable of accommodating both internal combustion and electric powertrains. That source did not confirm the precise assembly location.

This is not the first time the Stealth name has appeared in the Dodge lineup. In 1990, the brand launched a luxury sports coupe under that name in partnership with Mitsubishi, before withdrawing it from the market in 1996.

Windsor plant: a strategic crossroads

In addition to the new Dodge Stealth, Stellantis will also assemble the new version of the Dodge Charger at its Windsor plant. The facility also continues to produce the Chrysler Pacifica, Pacifica Hybrid and Grand Caravan minivans. Fiorani mentioned as well that a Chrysler model will be added to the Windsor production line in early 2026.

This announcement coincides with rising tensions between Stellantis and the United Autoworkers (UAW) union. The union is accusing the automaker of moving production of the Dodge Durango out of the United States, in violation of commitments made in the labor contract signed in 2023.

The transition from the Dodge Durango to the Stealth marks a turning point for Stellantis and its strategy in the SUV market. This change, accompanied by union challenges, underlines the importance of managing relations between the company and its workers, as the automotive industry evolves towards more sustainable technologies and more globalized production.