Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

It's over for the Dodge Grand Caravan and Dodge Journey

FCA (Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles) confirmed this week that it is ending production of the Grand Caravan and Journey models after the 2020 model-year. The move leaves Dodge without a front-wheel-drive family vehicle for the first time since 2008, and without a minivan for the first time in close to 40 years.

The current generation of the Grand Caravan dates back to 2008. The minivan was given a major revision in 2011, especially to its interior, but in recent years the model’s age was evident. That was also the case for the Journey, which debuted in 2009. To wit, the automatic transmission bolted to the model’s 4-cylinder engine has four gears. Four!

Still, both of these models had their share of success. Innumerable families in Canada and the U.S. used them for transportation, attracted in part by the reasonable price points attached to them.

The decision to axe the Grand Caravan and Journey shrinks the Dodge lineup by 40 percent. The lineup, as of 2021, will consist of the Durango SUV, the Charger sedan and the Challenger coupe. Of most immediate concern to the company, the Grand Caravan and Journey together account for 38 percent of the brand’s sales in 2020 to date.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

Dodge Journey R/T
Photo: Dodge
Dodge Journey R/T

For FCA, it’s true that buyers will have the option of going with Chrysler’s Pacifica, available in several versions including under the new Voyager name, basically a stripped-down version of the Pacifica aimed at budget-minded consumers. It’s this model that is the spiritual successor to the Grand Caravan.

Fun/disconcerting fact: Among FCA’s banners, only Jeep offers more than four models in its lineup. All of the company’s other brands (Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Ram and Alfa Romeo) feature four or fewer…

1984 Dodge Caravan
Photo: Dodge
1984 Dodge Caravan

You May Also Like

FCA Ontario Plant to be Idled One Week this Month

FCA Ontario Plant to be Idled One Week this Month

The FCA Group’s plant in Windsor, Ontario will stop production for one week starting January 20. The factory produces the Chrysler Pacifica and Dodge Grand C...

FCA Keeping Third Shift at Windsor Plant Until End of 2019

FCA Keeping Third Shift at Windsor Plant Until End of 2019

Fiat-Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) this week told the Unifor workers’ union that it is keeping the third shift active at its Windsor, Ontario plant at least thr...

Dodge Journey and Grand Caravan: Nearing the End of the Line?

Dodge Journey and Grand Caravan: Nearing the End of the L...

When it announced its five-year plans earlier this year, the FCA Group as conspicuously silent regarding the Dodge and Chrysler brands. Things have become c...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2021 Dodge Durango SRT Hellcat
Power on the Program at Dodge in 2021
Article
Lincoln Continental
Lincoln Killing Continental Sedan After 2020
Article
2022 Volkswagen Tiguan
Volkswagen Presents a Revised and Updated 202...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Story of a Man and his Camaro, Together Since 1969
The Story of a Man and his Ca...
Video
Three New Videos Show the Rivian R1T In Action
Three New Videos Show the Riv...
Video
A Cyclist and a Motorcyclist Collide in Toronto, Arguing Ensues
A Cyclist and a Motorcyclist ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 