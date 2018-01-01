Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Dodge Plans to Drag Muscle Cars into the Electric Age

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Muscle cars are associated above any other period with the 1960s, but it never really went away, and in fact in the last 10 to 15 years, we've seen a second wave of them, thanks mainly to Dodge.

The number of models occupying the genre has decreased over time, in part because of fuel prices but also because many buyers have moved on. Buying this type of less-practical and less politically correct vehicle is just not the thing to do. The drop in sales figures is there to prove it. Automakers have naturally turned their focus to more lucrative categories, namely those in the SUV and pickup sectors.

Still, the power available from the few models still around is more mind-blowing than ever, the passion level among enthusiasts is undiminished. These folks also live with the understanding that, with the end of combustion engines in sight, we are experiencing the last gasp of the traditional muscle car.

As of 2035, the sale of new gasoline-powered vehicles will be prohibited in several North American territories, including California and Quebec. Others will follow suit.

So Dodge knows exactly the challenges that lie ahead. That said, that’s not to say it doesn’t have options if it intends to stay in the niche.

“Everybody knows electrification is coming, we’ll reinvent the muscle car as far as Dodge is concerned. I’m extremely excited about where the future is going, but right now everybody is enjoying 'the bachelor party.' This is the last hurrah.”

- Matt McAlear, Dodge head of business operations, in interview with Muscle Cars and Trucks

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

Dodge Challenger RT Scat Pack
Photo: V.Aubé
Dodge Challenger RT Scat Pack

All eyes are specifically on the Challenger and Charger models, and what Dodge intends to with them. The two cars are closely associated and identified with big V8 engines, but inevitably that's going to change. What seems obvious is that there will almost surely be some form of electrification introduced before either model goes all-electric.

What happens after that? Who knows. But Matt McAlear expressed optimism about the future of the muscle car, saying “The replacement models will be so much more exciting”.

For fans of the genre, it’s reassuring to hear that of course. But we'll just have to be patient, because it’s also clear that as long as it can, Dodge will continue bolting V8 engines under the hoods of its cars.

Dodge Charger Widebody SRT
Photo: D.Rufiange
Dodge Charger Widebody SRT

You May Also Like

Days of the V8 Engine Are Numbered, Says Dodge

Days of the V8 Engine Are Numbered, Says Dodge

According to Dodge's big boss, the days of the V8 engine are numbered. The news comes as no surprise, but when it’s the CEO of a brand that relies on this ty...

Electric Dodge Cars Coming Soon?

Electric Dodge Cars Coming Soon?

FCA had already let it be known it wants to speed up its move to developing electrified powertrains, and it appears that Dodge is part of the plan. It seems ...

The Dodge Challenger Will Go Electric, says FCA CEO Manley

The Dodge Challenger Will Go Electric, says FCA CEO Manley

FCA head Mike Manley has confirmed that there will be a next generation of the Dodge Challenger muscle car, and that it will be electric. Some may hereby thi...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
2022 Genesis GV70
Genesis Canada Announces Pricing for 2022 GV70
Article
2022 Lincoln Navigator prototype
Spy Shots Hint at 2022 Lincoln Navigator Changes
Article
Jack Mintz's 1965 Ford Mustang
At 16, He's the Proud Owner of a 1965 Ford Mu...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

At 16, He's the Proud Owner of a 1965 Ford Mustang
At 16, He's the Proud Owner o...
Video
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible Review: Rarity Rules
2021 Lexus LC 500 Convertible...
Video
Joe Biden and the Ford F-150 Lightning
Joe Biden and the Ford F-150 ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 