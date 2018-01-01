Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Dodge Is Working on a “Shocking” Sound for its Future High-Performance EVs

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

With the massive influx of electric vehicles on the market, some car fans are girding themselves to mourn the loss of the sound of the V8 engine. In some cases, it won’t be a big loss.

In other cases, however, we fear the worst. Take Dodge, for example, the models of which have at their beating hearts the emotion that the sound of a Hellcat engine can evoke.

The automaker is well aware of the conundrum, of course, and is hard at work on it. Stellantis, the parent company that oversees the Dodge, is committed to switching away from gasoline-powered vehicles, even the high-performance ones. The company has even promised us its first electric muscle car in 2024. Now, we learn that indeed, designers there are working on is a hot new sound to go along with these hot new electric models.

Stellantis CEO Carlos Tavares described the coming sound as “shocking”. According to Automotive News Canada, Tavares told participants at a roundtable discussion with the media on Tuesday that “We are creating a sound that you cannot imagine. It's something that is shocking. After they create the sound, they are thinking about how they make the sound louder and more powerful in function of the way you are using the car.”

Now that's interesting. We'll have to see, and hear of course, because we can’t say that the industry has had a roaring successes to date with computer-generated sounds. The results in models like the Porsche Taycan and Audi e-tron GT have been frankly disappointing. The best artificial sound we’ve heard was in, of all places, the Toyota Tundra hybrid.

In fact, it's the first time that such a sound has been convincing to us. But if it can be done, it can be done again. So there's reason to hope in Dodge's case.

Stay tuned. Literally.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

 

You May Also Like

Stellantis Confirms All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car, Ram 1500 On the Way

Stellantis Confirms All-Electric Dodge Muscle Car, Ram 15...

Stellantis has detailed its EV plans for the coming years, and those plans include all-electric Dodge muscle cars and an all-electric Ram 1500 pickup truck b...

Dodge Plans Gas and Electricity to Coexist

Dodge Plans Gas and Electricity to Coexist

When electrification becomes a reality at Dodge in 2024, it will not be the end of the gasoline engine. However, its days are numbered, as the planned coexis...

Days of the V8 Engine Are Numbered, Says Dodge

Days of the V8 Engine Are Numbered, Says Dodge

According to Dodge's big boss, the days of the V8 engine are numbered. The news comes as no surprise, but when it’s the CEO of a brand that relies on this ty...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Polestar O2 roadster concept
Polestar O2, a Roadster Concept That Comes wi...
Article
Badging of the Ford F-150 Lightning
Ford Splits Itself In Two, Creating New Elect...
Article
2023 Kia Sportage HEV
2023 Kia Sportage: A Promising Meet-and-Greet
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

The Car of the Year for 2022? In Europe, it’s the Kia EV6
The Car of the Year for 2022?...
Video
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be Sold in North America
Ford’s Ranger Raptor Will Be ...
Video
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Vehicle Features a Huge External Airbag
Nuro’s Autonomous Delivery Ve...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 