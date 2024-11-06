The following stat is remarkable, but perhaps not surprising, and anyways it is interesting. According to Andrea Scioletti, head of Ferrari's used car division, 90 percent of the cars the Italian company has produced - some 300,000 units - are still “in circulation”.

It's important to put the words “in circulation” in quotations. Why? Because Ferraris are more often seen parked inside garages, within collections, than out on the road. For the automaker, that counts as “in circulation”.

Scioletti shared this bit of data on the Australian program Drive, as part of a media event organized for Ferrari's Certified Pre-Owned program, at the manufacturer's headquarters in Maranello, Italy.

Pre-owned cars are often the way to access the Ferrari universe, since waiting lists for new Ferraris are long, and not everyone gets to make it on that list. Scioletti pointed out that this results on greater demand for pre-owned Ferraris, which in turn means that more of them are worth keeping and preserving for the long term.

La cavalcade Ferrari Classiche de 2023 | Photo: Ferrari

And Ferrari's Certified Pre-Owned program has a component not found elsewhere. Rather than simply having used vehicles inspected before being offered, they benefit from mechanical and cosmetic reconditioning, so that what’s delivered to customers is practically a “brand-new pre-owned” car. It's good for all used examples 16 years old or less, and with less than 120,000 km on the odometer.

At the price Ferraris are sold for, there has to be some kind of added value for the buyer.

And as Drive explains, other programs cover older models, such as Ferrari Premium, which is offered for cars between 10 and 20 years old. And then there's Ferrari Classiche, which certifies classic cars.

Ferrari is a world unto itself.