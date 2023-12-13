Fans of motorsport movies are in for a treat this holiday season. Not one, but two films are set to hit theaters.

The premiere of Ferrari is set for December 25. The film is based on the 1991 biography of the brand's founder and long-time boss, Enzo Ferrari.

Once we’re into 2024, on January 3 to be precise, Race for Glory will hit screens. That film is a retelling of the 1983 rally championship, at the start of the Group B era for those in the know. What’s special about 1983? It involved an epic battle between two philosophies: Audi's all-wheel-drive quattro approach, and Lancia's rear-wheel-drive configuration which the company held to despite the seemingly obvious advantages of all-wheel drive.

Image from the new Race for Glory film Photo: HanWay Films

The 1982 title was Audi’s, by the way. We leave it to you to watch the film to find out what happened in 1983.

These films come in the wake of another pair of motorsport movies that were well-received as well. Rush revisited the 1976 Formula 1 season and the intense rivalry between James Hunt and Nikki Lauda. Ford vs Ferrari recounted Ford's efforts to dethrone Ferrari at the 24 Hours of Le Mans in the 1960s.

The Ferrari film features Adam Driver in the lead role. The star of Race for Glory? Daniel Brühl - who played Niki Lauda in the film Rush.