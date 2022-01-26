Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Green wheels

FLO and Hydro-Québec Shake Hands to Install 7,500 More EV Chargers in Quebec

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE
Photo: FLO

The ongoing collaboration between Hydro-Québec-owned charging network Electric Circuit (Circuit électrique) and FLO is expanding further, with the two entities shaking hands to have FLO deliver 7,500 new Level 2 EV chargers to the Electric Circuit network in the province of Quebec by 2026.

The two firms have worked together since 2013, with FLO, a subsidiary of AddÉnergie, having delivered 4,500 chargers to Electric Circuit to date. Of those, around 3,800 are Level 2 chargers and 700 are Level 3 rapid chargers.

“Providing Quebecers and visitors alike with thousands more stations where they can charge their vehicles on the go at thousands of convenient locations is at the heart of Quebec’s plan to electrify our community. As a clean energy transition leader, Hydro-Québec is very proud of this major leap in the right direction towards making our community cleaner and transportation more environmental-friendly.”

- France Lampron, Director of E-Mobility at Hydro-Québec

Browse cars for sale available near you

In the FLO factory in Shawinigan, Quebec
Photo: FLO
In the FLO factory in Shawinigan, Quebec

Of the 7,500 new Level 2 chargers on their way into the public charging system, about 3,000 are earmarked for curbside stations in the province, another 2,000 will go to servicing Hydro-Québec’s fleet of EVs, and 2,500 will be used by businesses and municipalities.

Note that FLO recently introduced a new Level 2 charger designed for businesses, which can operate at 19.2 kWh, making it the fastest-charging Level 2 charger on the North American market. It’s not known at this time whether those are part of the new contract FLO has entered into with Hydro-Québec.

FLO currently builds its EV chargers at its plant in Shawinigan, Quebec, but it plans to open a first plant in the U.S., in Auburn Hills, Michigan, before the end of this year.

You May Also Like

GM Will Expand EV Charging Network in U.S. and Canada

GM Will Expand EV Charging Network in U.S. and Canada

General Motors has announced the Dealer Community Charging Program, through which it will install over 40,000 EV charging stations across North America; the ...

Parade of 733 All-Electric Cars in Quebec Sets New Guinness Record

Parade of 733 All-Electric Cars in Quebec Sets New Guinne...

A whole slew of electric cars and SUVs took part in a record-breaking parade during the 5th annual electric car show in Saint-Hyacinthe, Quebec, this past we...

Free Level 2 Charging Outlet with a Chevrolet Bolt EV, EUV

Free Level 2 Charging Outlet with a Chevrolet Bolt EV, EUV

Chevrolet Canada will offer a Level 2 home charging outlet with purchase or lease of a Bolt EV or Bolt EUV. Home owners who already have a station and buyers...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2022 Subaru BRZ
2022 Subaru BRZ Review: A Test Drive Cut Shor...
Review
The future Toyota Crown
Patent Images Show Toyota Crown, Shaped as a ...
Article
Hyundai Veloster N
Hyundai Is Pulling the Plug on its Veloster N...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Hyundai Releases a Sketch of its Ioniq 6
Hyundai Releases a Sketch of ...
Video
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Gets Bison Version this Summer
Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 Gets ...
Video
Video of Accident Shows What Can Happen to Stalled Vehicles on the Highway
Video of Accident Shows What ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 