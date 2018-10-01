The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) has opened a preliminary inquiry into problems with Ford’s Super Duty line of ultra-rugged pickup trucks.

Rugged as they might be, there are reports that in some cases F-250 and F-350 trucks have had their tailgates pop open while the vehicle is in motion; several of these reports have reached the NHTSA.

Ford is aware of the situation and is sending out a service bulletin to its service departments. The problem is apparently caused by water infiltration in the wire harness of the tailgate.

The problem as such poses no real direct danger to the vehicle operator, but the NHTSA is concerned that loss of cargo onto the road due to the tailgate opening could result in an accident and put other motorists at risk.

There is no recall at the moment for this issue. However, if you own an F-250 or F-350 truck and have experienced the tailgate opening unexpectedly, it could well be related to the problem being reported. It’s never a bad thing to have your pickup looked at by your dealership.