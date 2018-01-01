Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

A Ford Bronco Made of Snow Is on Display Uutside the Buffalo Auto Show

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

Ice and snow sculptures are a common sight in the Canadian winter landscape, not to mention in the Northern United States, even if you don't include base-model snowmen. But it’s not every day you see a vehicle made of snow. Life-size, to boot. Yet go this week to the Buffalo Convention Center, site of the Buffalo Auto Show, and you’ll discover, not a snowman, but a… Snowbronco! Meet the Ford Bronco, snow edition.

And yes, Buffalo has its own car show!

The to-scale Bronco greeting visitors to the show is the work of artist Eric Jones. In an interview with local station WKBW, Eric Jones explained that the snow sculpture, which took him five days to complete, is the most complicated of his career.

“By far the most complex carving I have ever created...because it's 360 degrees and I wanted to put it on an angle so it looks like it's climbing down that hill toward the convention center," said Jones.

According to his website, Eric Jones has been practicing his art professionally for 21 years. He is also a caricaturist and has so far created 100,000 representations of people at events and another 70,000 from photos. Among his works, creating snow sculptures of Buffalo Bills’ players.

Eric Jones also says making ephemeral sculptures is something he particularly enjoys; the Ford Bronco made of snow is right in his wheelhouse, then.

“There's something beautiful about art that's temporary - there's a buzz and an energy to it to come and see it and enjoy it,” he told WKBW.

Here’s one case where visitors to the auto show will be well-advised to follow that old maxim to ‘take a picture, it’ll last longer!’

The Ford Bronco snow sculpture, profile
Photo: Facebook (Eric Jones)
The Ford Bronco snow sculpture, profile

You May Also Like

Two Ford Bronco Prototypes Damaged in Trailer Fire

Two Ford Bronco Prototypes Damaged in Trailer Fire

Two Ford Bronco prototypes were heavily damaged when the trailer transporting them caught fire. Thankfully and most crucially, there were no injuries. And to...

Kids on vacation? How About New Ford Bronco Colouring Pages?

Kids on vacation? How About New Ford Bronco Colouring Pages?

For the kids, or even as a stress-reliever as you eagerly await the delivery of your pre-ordered new Bronco, how’s about some downloadable colouring pages av...

Get Yer Red-Hot… Bronco Merchandise

Get Yer Red-Hot… Bronco Merchandise

Even before the model is trotted out before the eyes of the world, the new 2021 Ford Bronco is featured on a wide range of merchandise available online. Fans...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Ongoing Microchip Shortages Cutting or Idling...
Article
Chevrolet Silverado EV
Chevrolet Is Up to 110,000 Reservations for i...
Article
2018 Toyota RAV4
These Vehicles Offer the Best Residual Value ...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Kia's Super Bowl Ad Sees Robo-Dog Get Some Love from the EV6
Kia's Super Bowl Ad Sees Robo...
Video
Flying Car Certified for Use in Slovakia
Flying Car Certified for Use ...
Video
Cadillac Shows 2023 Escalade V, But Details on Its Abilities Will Be for Another Day
Cadillac Shows 2023 Escalade ...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 