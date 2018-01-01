Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

New Ford Maverick Truck Might Get 162-hp Engine, Manual Gearbox

We know that Ford is working on a new compact pickup truck to be called the Maverick, but beyond that details have been scarce in coming. Which is perhaps not that surprising given that the model with the resurrected nameplate isn’t due before 2022.

However, a new source described as “inside” has just provided a few morsels of information regarding the inner workings of the upcoming small truck to an online forum called Maverick Chat, devoted, you guessed it, to all things Ford Maverick. Here’s what we’ve learned.

First off, the model will be presented initially solely in a four-door format, and feature a bed that’s about two feet shorter than that of the Ford Ranger, depending on the configuration chosen. Motor1 did some math and came up with a likely bed length of between 94 and 124 cm.

Next, though there had been rumours to the effect the Maverick would be placed under the Bronco product banner, that is apparently not so. That may or may not mean the truck won’t be conceived as a rough-and-ready all-terrain vehicle.

Discover Shopicar! All new makes and models and all current promotions.

The source stated further that, Ford being unsure just what the potential is for such a model in North America, several components will be borrowed from the mechanics of the Transit Connect van to keep development costs down. These components would include the 162-hp 2.0L 4-cylinder engine, and probably the van’s 8-speed automatic transmission as well (though a manual gearbox will be an option, the source says).

Ford is also said to be planning to bring in the option of boosting output with a 180-hp 1.5L turbo engine once the model is launched.

Lastly, Ford has pencilled in a production run of 100,000 units for the Maverick’s first year on the market. As a comparison, the company sold just under 90,000 units of the Ranger during its first full year on the North American market, in 2019.

Current speculation has the Ford Maverick being presented sometime in 2021, and debuting commercially as a 2022 model.

You May Also Like

Ford Ranger Raptor Set to Come to North America… Finally

Ford Ranger Raptor Set to Come to North America… Finally

Rumours are growing that a Raptor version of the North American Ford Ranger is in the works with the next-generation model. With models like the Chevy Colora...

Ford Presents a Substantially Updated 2021 Ford F-150

Ford Presents a Substantially Updated 2021 Ford F-150

Ford has given its next-generation 2021 F-150 an official premiere – online, of course. The company has revisited virtually every aspect of the pickup, not l...

Ford Teases First Image of Upcoming 2021 F-150

Ford Teases First Image of Upcoming 2021 F-150

In anticipation of its official unveiling, Ford has released a first teaser image of the 2021 F-150 pickup truck. The next-generation model will be officiall...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
BMW X1
BMW to Produce All-Electric Variants of X1 SU...
Article
Cadillac Lyriq concept
Cadillac Patents Symboliq, Optiq and Celestiq...
Article
Tesla Cybertruck
Tesla’s Cybertruck Will Be Built in Texas
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Quebecer Racks Up One Million Km in 2008 Hyundai Elantra
Quebecer Racks Up One Million...
Video
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans Am Autographed by Burt Reynolds
You Could Win a Pontiac Trans...
Video
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Things Worth Knowing
The 2020 Cadillac XT6: 10 Thi...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 