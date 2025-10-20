For 2026, Ford is launching a new edition of the Mustang Mach-E and paying homage to the pony car's rich past. The California Special version will enhance the existing catalog for the electric crossover for the upcoming year.

The California Special name was first applied to a Mustang back in 1968, recall. Nearly 60 years later, it continues to resonate with the Mustang community. Ford used the moniker to identify a special edition of the muscle car as recently as 2024.

2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Special, wheel | Photo: Ford

2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Special, front end | Photo: Ford

Distinctive styling elements

As we can see from the images, the 2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E stands out with its dark gray and black wheels featuring the GT/CS inscription, the illuminated Rave Blue emblem in the grille and decals on the hood. Those decals represent the ocean, as per Stefan Taylor, Exterior Designer for Ford.

2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Special, interior | Photo: Ford

2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Special, seating | Photo: Ford

Inside, navy blue takes centre stage, interspersed with a contrasting shade of blue. The seats are decorated with fine silver stitching.

A few technical specs

Technically, the 2026 Mustang Mach-E California Special is based on the GT edition of the EV. In other words, it will deliver a similar range of up to 446 km. Output is rated at 480 hp; torque can hit 700 lb-ft.

Ford dealers will start taking orders on the 2026 Mustang Mach-E California Special this very week, as of October 22nd. Pricing has not yet been announced, though we can safely assume it will cost more than the Mustang Mach-E GT, which is priced at $58,690 for 2025.

2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Special. front | Photo: Ford

2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Special, in profile | Photo: Ford

2026 Ford Mustang Mach-E California Special. badging | Photo: Ford