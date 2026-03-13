Ford Recalls 4.9 Million Vehicles Over Towing Issue

Ford has launched a major recall affecting over 4.3 million vehicles in the United States and another 627,267 in Canada. The cause is a software issue related to the integrated trailer module. This anomaly can break communication between the vehicle and the trailer, rendering signal lights and, on certain versions, the trailer braking system inoperable.

Affected models:

• 2021-2026 F-150

• 2022-2026 Super Duty (F-250 to F-600)

• 2024-2026 Ranger

• 2022-2026 Maverick

• 2022-2026 Expedition

• 2026 Transit and E-Transit

• 2022-2026 Lincoln Navigator

Transport Canada specifies that certain incomplete Super Duty vehicles (chassis cabs) are also included in this campaign.

2024 Ford Ranger | Photo: D.Rufiange

The problem

At the heart of the issue is the Integrated Trailer Module (ITRM), the electronic module responsible for managing trailer functions. Ford explains that a software vulnerability can cause a "race condition" during initial power-up. If this occurs, the module remains powered but is unable to communicate correctly with the vehicle.

When this loss of communication occurs while towing, the trailer's brake lights and turn signals may stop working. On high-end versions ("High series"), trailer braking may also be lost.

The NHTSA emphasizes that this situation reduces the driver's ability to control their hitch and makes the trailer less visible, thereby increasing the risk of an accident.

Drivers may see the message "Trailer brake module fault" appear on the instrument cluster. The turn signal indicator may also flash rapidly, or an error message related to the blind spot information system may appear.

The risk primarily concerns owners who actually use their vehicles for towing. For a pickup truck, a large SUV, or a van, the loss of trailer lights or brakes is not just an electronic glitch: it is a direct road safety issue.

Over 400 reports, but no confirmed accidents

Ford has identified 407 incidents potentially linked to this problem. However, the manufacturer stated it was not aware of any accidents associated with this anomaly at the time of the announcement. The official NHTSA report also notes that an internal investigation began in October 2025, which was later expanded following discussions with the American agency.

The solution

Ford plans to fix the issue through a software update. For compatible vehicles, this can be deployed remotely via an over-the-air (OTA) update. Others must be taken to a Ford dealer to receive the correction free of charge.

In the meantime, owners towing a camper, boat, or utility trailer are urged to systematically check the operation of their trailer lights and brakes before hitting the road.

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