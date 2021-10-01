Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Industry

Ford Recalls 184,698 2021 and 2022 F-150s Over Driveshaft Issue

Ford must recall nearly 185,000 2021-2022 F-150 pickup trucks due to a problem with the driveshaft. Wayward components could potentially touch the driveshaft, which is responsible for torque transfer, and cause it to fracture.

In a report filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), the manufacturer explains that the heat and noise insulators located under the vehicle could loosen and come into contact with the aluminum driveshaft and potentially damage it.

A damaged driveshaft could result in a loss of engine power and increase the risk of an accident, Ford said. A broken driveshaft dragging on the ground could prevent the wheels from turning properly, which could result in a loss of vehicle control.

Ford said dealers will inspect and repair the driveshaft, if necessary, and fully secure the insulators found under the body. The automaker said letters to owners are due to be sent out on Jan. 31. Dealers were notified of the problem last Tuesday.

As of Dec. 7, Ford had received 27 incident reports of fractured aluminum driveshafts that may be related to collapsed insulators found under the F-150 body.

Ford said it is not aware of any accidents or injuries related to this problem.

