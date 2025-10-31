Ford: A Record Year for Recalls in the U.S. in 2025

According to reports published by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA), Ford Motor Company has issued four safety recalls affecting a total of 401,859 vehicles in the United States. The issues include improperly secured sunroof deflectors, loose driver's seat bolts, air bubbles in windshields, and potentially inoperative defogging systems.

Sunroof Deflectors May Detach

The largest recall, which affects 174,853 vehicles, includes the 2021–2022 Lincoln Navigator; the 2021–2022 Ford Expedition; the 2021–2023 F-150; and the 2022 Super Duty F-250, F-350, and F-450 models. The supplier, Webasto Roof Systems Inc., is cited as the cause: some sunroof deflectors may not have been properly installed, which could cause them to detach while driving and create a road hazard.

Ford has received 341 warranty claims and two field reports, including one incident in which a deflector detached and struck the driver. No accidents have been reported.

Affected owners will be notified between November 3 and 7, 2025, and can have the parts inspected or replaced at a Ford dealership.

Ford Bronco Seats: Risk of Loosening

Another recall affects 163,256 2021-2023 Ford Bronco SUVs. According to the NHTSA, a height adjustment pivot bolt could loosen over time, which may result in the seat partially or completely detaching.

Die-Max Tool & Die is the involved supplier. Ford has identified 157 warranty claims, and there have been no reported accidents or injuries.

Owners will receive a notice between December 1 and 5, 2025, and can have the bolts replaced free of charge at a Ford dealership.

Defogging Issue on 2026 Econoline

The 2026 Ford Econoline vans are also on the list due to a misalignment of the blower motor in the heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) system. This defect, which is attributed to the supplier Detroit Thermal Systems, could prevent the windshield from defogging or defrosting, reducing driver visibility.

It is estimated that approximately 1% of the affected vehicles have this problem. Owners can have the HVAC system motor replaced free of charge. Notices will be sent between November 3 and 7, 2025.

Air Bubbles in Windshields of Some Ford and Lincoln Models

Finally, a recall has been issued for 56,841 vehicles, including the 2025-2026 Ford Explorer, Lincoln Corsair, and Lincoln Aviator from the same years. The air bubbles are in the lamination layer of the windshield and are linked to the supplier Vitro Flex. They can impair visibility and compromise driver safety.

Ford discovered the problem after receiving a warranty claim in June. No accidents or injuries have been reported. Owners can have their windshields inspected and replaced at a dealership.

Recall "Champion" in 2025

This year, Ford holds an unenviable record: the highest number of recalls in the United States. Since January, the automaker has registered 131 recalls, far surpassing Stellantis's 43, according to the NHTSA. Ford's transparency policy explains this high volume—the company prefers to act preventively rather than risk serious incidents.

The Bottom Line

While these recalls affect a significant portion of the American vehicle fleet, there have been no major accidents or injuries linked to these defects thus far. Ford emphasizes its commitment to quickly correcting the problems and ensuring customer safety. Owners are urged to regularly check for recalls online via the NHTSA website or the Ford Owner portal.