There’s off-roading, and then there’s off-roading. The revised 2022 Ford Expedition introduced today by its maker is being touted as an improved performer in the former category. Think, for example, weekend family camping trips and not any Rubicon-style back-country rough-housing.

Ford’s flagship SUV remains a people-mover above all, and to that end it also benefits in 2022 from a richer roster of technologies, chief among them Ford’s semi-autonomous driving system, in addition to become an abler off-road trooper. But first things first.

Timberline

This is the new variant of the Expedition in 2022, and thanks to adjustments like increased suspension travel, bigger ground clearance (more than the new Jeep Wagoneer, Ford promises), modified suspension geometry, 33-inch Goodyear Wrangler AT tires, two-speed transfer case, limited-slip rear differential and tweaked shocks, springs and sway bars, it becomes the go-to choice for weekend adventurers.

Other features include a large skid plate, improved approach and departure angles and Trail Turn Assist, a function by which drivers can lock the inside rear wheel to tighten the turning radius.

Photo: Ford 2022 Ford Expedition Stealth

Stealth

This is the other package buyers can get to adorn their Expedition with, and it focuses more on the performance side of things. It can be had with the Limited and Limited Max versions of the big SUV. It delivers glossy black exterior trim, red brake calipers and 22-inch glossy black wheels shod with low-profile tires. Also part of the adjustments are adaptive dampers leading to a firmer ride.

Both the Timberline and Stealth editions work with the same powertrain, a 3.5L EcoBoost V6 good for 440 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque (increases of 40 and 30, respectively, over the previous V6 of the model). This unit works with a 10-speed automatic transmission. Four-wheel drive is standard whichever Expedition you choose.

Photo: Ford 2022 Ford Expedition Platinum, interior

Tech

Ford has included its BlueCruise suite for 2022, which means the Expedition gets adaptive cruise control, stop-and-go, lane-centering and speed-sign recognition for actual hands-free driving - when activated on what Ford calls Hands-Free Blue Zones, which in all cover more than 160,000 km of pre-qualified sections of divided highways in North America.

By this system, the driver doesn’t have to touch the steering wheel at regular intervals, rather the system monitors their eyes to ensure they’re looking at the road.

Available systems for the SUV include forward collision mitigation, rear cross-traffic mitigation, evasive steering assist and version 2.0 of Pro Trailer Backup Assist, which chucks the need to place a sticker on the trailer so the system can identify it. Steering is still done by using a knob and the screen. Towing capacity for the 2022 Expedition is set at up to 9,300 lb, or just under 4,220 kg.

On the main 12-inch touchscreen owners will find the SYNC-4 multimedia interface as standard; optional is the vertical 15.5-inch screen that comes with the SYNC 4a. The Timberline, Stealth and Platinum versions come with a premium 22-speaker Bang & Olufsen audio system.

No pricing has been announced yet for the 2022 Ford Expedition, but that should come closer to the model’s arrival at dealerships early next spring.