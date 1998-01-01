A Twin-Turbo V8 Engine Possibly in the Works at Ford

The V8 engine might be living its last moments of glory, but though the format’s days are counted, it’s still the go-to choice for certain specific vehicles. We're thinking, of course, of sports cars, but especially of pickup trucks that need to tow heavy loads.

In this regard, Ford already offers a super-powerful V8 for its HD truck, the Super Duty. The 7.3L block that can be found under its hood develops 430 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. However, the company is rumored to be working on an even more powerful engine.

In fact, the Ford Authority website reports that two prototypes of a new engine have been built with two turbochargers each, enough to double the power. Yes, you read that right. Can you imagine a block making something like 850 hp and nearly 1,000 lb-ft of torque in the service of a workhorse like a Super Duty model?

It could also find a home in an F-150 Raptor, if you change the configuration; this engine's block is made of iron, so it can react well to the staggering torque at low RPM of such a model. According to reports, no other version of the engine conceived for a platform other than that of a Super Duty model is in the works.

We do already know that the next Ford F-150 Raptor R will be powered by a V8 engine, the nature of which is not yet known.

In short, there's a lot to speculate about. It's also possible that the Raptor R will be powered by another V8 engine from Ford workshop, reworked for the occasion.

So there's a lot to watch out for with this rumour.