Audi teaser image shows front end of new Q8

Audi released another teaser image this week of its upcoming new Q8 SUV, this time giving a peak at the vehicle’s front end. Previously the automaker had published a similar sketch of the Q8’s back end.

As part of Audi’s series of short videos that it’s using to foment interest in the model, a second more opaque image reveals what appears to be the actual Q8 and not just a rendering. Although, little is revealed beyond providing some idea of the headlights and front grille.

2019 Audi Q8
Photo: Audi
The front-end teaser image reveals large air vents sitting beneath a grille whose vertically slats are the most prominent, and not much to discern in terms of protruding wheel arches.

We’re thinking this may be the last teaser offered up by Audi ahead of the model’s official reveal in Shanghai in June. Production is set to begin later in 2018.

Of course, the way this is going we may yet get an overhead preview shot, like Ford did last week with its upcoming Mustang GT500.

The Audi Q8 first saw the light of day as a concept in Detroit in 2017. Destined to be the manufacturer’s new flagship utility model, it will sit on the same platform as the automaker’s longer but narrower three-row Q7 SUV, and feature a fastback-style roofline.

Photo: Audi
Photo: Audi
Photo: Audi
