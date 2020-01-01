Not a week goes by without something new being revealed about the eighth-generation 2020 Chevrolet Corvette. We heard, for example about the Corvette that had its wheels stolen when parked outside. More recently, it came to light that production of the first vintage would be reduced by 20% due to a shorter production period, the result of the labour conflict that hit GM late last year.

We also learned that the car – more specifically, production number 1 - could sell for $3 million when you fill a room with enthusiasts. This happened at the Barrett-Jackson auction just last week, with proceeds from the sale going to charity.

Most recently, the story of the week for the Corvette C8 involves its fuel-consumption figures. And let’s just say that it will make a huge difference whether you drive your Corvette C8 in town or on the highway.

Ed Piatek, the Chevy supercar's chief engineer, revealed that the car's fuel consumption ratings, according to the EPA, will be a deadly 15.7L/100 km in the city (15 mpg) and a very reasonable 8.7L on the highway (27 mpg). The EPA (Environmental Protection Agency) is expected to release the official figures next week, and at that point we’ll know what the combined figure will be.

This data will be obtained with a naturally aspirated 6.2L V8 sitting, we remind you, not under the hood but in the heart of the car. The unit produces 495 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque.

By comparison, the most economical Corvette Stingray C7 got 16 mpg in the city (14.7L/100 km), 25 mpg on the highway (9.4L/100 km) and 19 combined mpg (12.4L/100 km). These figures were those of the 6.2L V8 engine making 455 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque, an engine that worked in concert with a 7-speed manual transmission. The C8 is automatic-only.

Once the EPA announces its figures in the next few days/weeks, we’ll know precisely what feeding the new C8 beast will cost owners. Stay tuned.