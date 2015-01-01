Atrocious Fuel Economy Rating for the Jeep Grand Wagoneer

The Grand Wagoneer name is about to be revived at Jeep as a new SUV that will establish itself as the largest in the family is about to debut this summer. Given its size, we didn't expect miracles in terms of fuel economy, but the numbers that were just released are frightening.

In fact, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer gets a combined 15 miles to the gallon, which translates to 15.6L/100 km, according to the EPA (Environment Protection Agency). That's worse than the Cadillac Escalade (16 mpg, or 14.7L/100 km) and the Lincoln Navigator (17 mpg, or 13.5L/100 km).

On the German side, the BMX X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS have a combined rating of 21 mpg, equivalent to 11.2L/100 km; a world of difference. Both are powered by turbocharged 6-cylinder engines.

The big culprit in all of this at Jeep, of course, not least because the Grand Wagoneer offers devotedly un-aerodynamic lines. The model runs on a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V8 engine that develops 471 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque. The engine also features a cylinder deactivation system and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep says a hybrid model will eventually be offered. That's nice, but it's going to take more than that.

