Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Atrocious Fuel Economy Rating for the Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Quality car insurance coverage, at competitive prices.
Ask for a car insurance quote today.
GET AN ONLINE CAR INSURANCE QUOTE

The Grand Wagoneer name is about to be revived at Jeep as a new SUV that will establish itself as the largest in the family is about to debut this summer. Given its size, we didn't expect miracles in terms of fuel economy, but the numbers that were just released are frightening.

In fact, the Jeep Grand Wagoneer gets a combined 15 miles to the gallon, which translates to 15.6L/100 km, according to the EPA (Environment Protection Agency). That's worse than the Cadillac Escalade (16 mpg, or 14.7L/100 km) and the Lincoln Navigator (17 mpg, or 13.5L/100 km).

On the German side, the BMX X7 and Mercedes-Benz GLS have a combined rating of 21 mpg, equivalent to 11.2L/100 km; a world of difference. Both are powered by turbocharged 6-cylinder engines.

Shopicar.com, 100% online, shop for your next car, buy online and get it delivered to you anywhere in Quebec!

The big culprit in all of this at Jeep, of course, not least because the Grand Wagoneer offers devotedly un-aerodynamic lines. The model runs on a naturally aspirated 6.4-liter V8 engine that develops 471 hp and 455 lb-ft of torque. The engine also features a cylinder deactivation system and is mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission.

Jeep says a hybrid model will eventually be offered. That's nice, but it's going to take more than that.

See also: 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Makes Official Debut: Upwards and Outwards

V8 engine of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Photo: Jeep
V8 engine of the Jeep Grand Wagoneer

You May Also Like

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Makes Official Debut: Upwards and Outwards

2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Makes Official Debut: Upwards an...

The 2022 Jeep Grand Wagoneer Makes its grand entrance with an eye to taking a chunk of the Escalades and Navigators of the world. Expect the big three-row SU...

Jeep Unveils the Reborn Grand Wagoneer, in Concept Form

Jeep Unveils the Reborn Grand Wagoneer, in Concept Form

Jeep has finally rolled out – virtually - its Grand Wagoneer concept, which prefigures a production version set to debut next year. The finished product will...

Jeep Presents 2022 Wagoneer SUV, “Little” Brother to the Grand

Jeep Presents 2022 Wagoneer SUV, “Little” Brother to the ...

The 2022 Jeep Wagoneer makes its entrance alongside its grander sibling, as Jeep places new cards on the table in its effort to infiltrate the upper echelons...

More Articles

From this author

Daniel Rufiange
Articles By
Daniel Rufiange
Dashboard of the 2022 Toyota Tundra
Another Image of the 2022 Toyota Tundra
Article
2022 Hyundai Elantra N
Hyundai Unveils Two Images of the Elantra N
Article
The 2022 Lexus LX, veiled
First Glimpse of the next Lexus LX
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Yokohama Geolandar CV G058 Tire Review
Yokohama Geolandar CV G058 Ti...
Video
Tesla Model X: The Sound of Silence at 250 km/h
Tesla Model X: The Sound of S...
Video
2021 Ford F-150 Review: The Power(Boost) of Choice
2021 Ford F-150 Review: The P...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 