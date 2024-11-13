• Dodge is reportedly bringing forward the launch date of the next gasoline-powered Dodge Charger.

When Dodge announced it would end production of the Charger sedan and Challenger coupe at the end of 2023, it was a bold decision. Both models were still selling well, despite their age.

But, the future was all-electric, with a replacement planned for the two muscle cars. The Charger Daytona was the way forward.

Shortly afterwards, we learned that Dodge would also market a gasoline-powered version of the next Charger, equipped with the Hurricane 6-cylinder engine rather than a V8. The plan was still to launch the electric-only model first. But there was a growing sense that the company had doubts about attaining profitability without gasoline-powered versions in its model range.

Now we learn that the gas-engine Charger models may come to market sooner than expected. The electric Daytona will still be the first to arrive in dealerships, and it should do so before the end of the year. However, the first gasoline-powered variant, which was due to launch towards the end of 2025, will reportedly be brought forward.

The 2025 Dodge Charger Daytona | Photo: Dodge

According to sources cited by MoparInsiders, the ICE model is now expected to arrive at dealerships in early summer 2025. The reason is quite simple: demand is very strong. Right now, more buyers want a gas-powered Dodge Charger than an electric one.

No wonder. Dodge has built its image on the performance and sound of its gasoline engines. That's what its traditional customers want.

Add to that the recent slowdown in demand and anticipated sales growth for electric vehicles. What Dodge has evidently scaled back its expectations regarding sales of the electric Charger when it comes to market.

Dodge needs to make a profit if it is to make a successful electric transition, or even survive.

The good news for Dodge is that the structure of the new Charger can accommodate different mechanical configurations, thus minimizing costs.

The gasoline-powered Dodge Charger will be offered in two configurations, with both the regular and high-efficiency versions of the engine. The 3.0L turbocharged in-line 6-cylinder engine will offer either 420 or 550 hp, with a more powerful 670 hp variant in the pipeline.

We'll have more details in the coming months, especially if Dodge goes ahead with this new timetable.