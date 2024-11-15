General Motors cuts 1000 jobs worldwide

General Motors (GM) has announced that it will cut 1,000 jobs worldwide as part of its streamlining efforts. The majority of the job cuts will be in the United States.

In total, this represents less than 1% of the brand's global workforce of approximately 163,000 employees worldwide. A source close to GM told Automotive News website, which broke the news.

At least half of those affected are from the automaker's global technical centre in Warren, Michigan, the source said.

Those affected were notified of the company's decision via email on November 15. In a statement, a company spokesperson confirmed the job cuts, without specifying the number.

"To compete in this highly competitive market, we must optimize speed and excellence. That means operating efficiently, ensuring we have the right team structure and focusing on our priorities as a company," the statement said.

Last August, GM cut more than 1,000 jobs from its global software team, also in an effort to streamline.

Electrification is expensive, and competition in the auto industry is fiercer than ever, so these kinds of decisions are always sad when you think about the people who lose their jobs.

Our thoughts are with them as the holiday season approaches.