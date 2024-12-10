Via its Global Director Mike Song, Genesis declared last July that the company planned to add hybrid models to its product range as soon as possible.

The automaker's decision came in response to slowing demand worldwide for electric vehicles. It's important to reiterate that while demand for EVs remains strong in certain markets – like Quebec and B.C. - the situation is not the same all over the globe. And a manufacturer with global ambitions had better be ready to meet consumer demand, whatever it may be.

At a press conference last week, Mike Song confirmed the brand's shift in strategy, while repeating again that Genesis is not backing down on its commitment to electric vehicles.

Basically, what this means is that consumers will have more versions of Genesis models to choose from. There will be EVs, including new models, but alongside them the Korean automaker will be offering gas-only and hybrid models and variants.

The electrified Genesis GV70 | Photo: D.Boshouwers

To reiterate, Genesis’s electrification strategy up until recently had planned to launch only electric models from the 2025 model-year. With customer enthusiasm stalling, the brand clearly decided it would be taking too big a risk by offering only electric models so quickly. It’s not alone in coming to that conclusion.

“We will continue to offer ICE, hybrid, and extended-range EVs as long as customers want them. We won't decide our product plans; our customers will decide.” - Mike Song, Genesis

Genesis currently offers three electric vehicles: the GV60 and GV70 SUVs and the all-electric version of the G80 sedan. For the moment, the brand does not have any hybrid models in its arsenal.

The automaker hasn’t said when the first hybrid model will be presented. But it does have the advantage of access to the components and systems in use by its Hyundai parent company. Among those are plug-in hybrid systems offering some all-electric range.