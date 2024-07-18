Genesis Confirms Hybrid Model Plans

• Korean luxury brand Genesis confirms it’s reshaping its strategy and will produce hybrid models.

A few weeks ago, we reported that Genesis was considering introducing hybrid powertrains with its vehicles, a decision prompted by a slowdown in the anticipated growth of electric model sales in some parts of the world. Sales of EVs continue to grow overall, but less rapidly than initially forecast.

That trend has automakers adjusting their plans – and their lineups. For Genesis, which had promised to introduce only all-electric models from 2025, this means a change of philosophy.

At the recent Goodwood Festival of Speed in England, Genesis global head Mike Song clarified the company's thinking in an interview with TopGear.

Explained Song, “Five years back we anticipated that the EV era would arrive very quickly, and we really wanted to be a leader and a disruptor in the EV space.” He added that currently, consumers seemed more interested in hybrid models than all-electric ones.

Mike Song didn't specify which models are set to get a hybrid configuration, but he stressed that the company would apply it to as many as possible. At this point, Genesis has not specified if it intends to go for straight hybrid solutions or plug-in hybrids.

The carmaker has the choice, given that within the Hyundai group, which also includes Hyundai and Kia, both technologies are already in use.

Genesis GV80 | Photo: D.Heyman

It's also easy to imagine that the first models to benefit will be the brand's best-sellers, the GV70 and GV80 SUVs, in that order.

Mike Song stressed that “Electrification is still our vision.” The brand already has three all-electric models in its portfolio: the GV60, as well as battery-powered versions of the GV70 and the G80 sedan. Also in the pipeline is the production version of the all-electric Neolun concept, unveiled in New York last spring, which will become the GV90.

Auto123 will be in Minneapolis at the end of the month to test-drive the coupe version of the GV80 SUV. We'll have the chance to ask the executives a few questions to find out a little more about what's in store.