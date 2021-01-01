Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
Genesis Shares Images of Revived G80 Sport Variant, and There’s a Canadian Angle

Genesis has shared the first images of the latest variant to join the G80 sedan lineup, the G80 Sport, focused of course on projecting a more dynamic athleticism. Featuring new exclusive exterior elements, colours and interior materials, the model is scheduled to debut in the third quarter of 2021.

Of particular interest to Canucks is the addition of an exclusive new exterior colour, seen in the images. Called Cavendish Red, it is, according to Genesis, “inspired by a cliffside on the north coast of Prince Edward Island in Canada, while the color was drawn from the area’s famous red cliffs”. We like.

Other distinguishing marks for the G80 Sport include an exclusive design for the front end that incorporates a dark glossy chrome radiator grille and a three-dimensional wing-shaped front bumper that accents the intake grille. Black bezels around the headlamps also highlight its sporty design.

2022 Genesis G80 Sport, profile
Photo: Genesis
2022 Genesis G80 Sport, profile

A look at the profile reveals dark glossy chrome applied to all side moldings. G80 Sport models will also come with exclusive 20-inch dark sputtering alloy wheels with their G-Matrix Pattern and two additional caliper colours offered in black and red.

At the back, we find a horizontal line designed to give the G80 Sport a spacious look, as well as a unique bumper design. Even the colour of the trunk lid molding is new, and a modified diffuser sits above the reimagined bumper.

Three exclusive colour options have been added for the interior, including black monotone with a choice between gray or red stitching and Sevilla red.

2022 Genesis G80 Sport, interior
Photo: Genesis
2022 Genesis G80 Sport, interior

Inside, the G80 Sport gets a unique three-spoke steering wheel, and the dashboard accents come in three different designs including Sport-exclusive real aluminum, real carbon and a diamond-patterned hybrid weaving pattern, making its debut in the variant. Buyers can choose new G80 Sport-exclusive seat quilting designs based on their choice of a diamond or V pattern.

Otherwise, the G80 sport offers available Rear Wheel Steering for maximizing driving stability. Genesis promises more details regarding performance specifications as the launch of the model approaches later in 2021.

See also: 2021 Genesis G80 First Drive: Tortoise and the Hare…

2022 Genesis G80 Sport, three-quarters rear
Photo: Genesis
2022 Genesis G80 Sport, three-quarters rear

