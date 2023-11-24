• Genesis unveils the GV70 Project Overland concept.

The GV70 has quickly become the star product in the Genesis family. The compact SUV benefits from being compact and from being an SUV, so there’s that. But it has also received very warm reviews. What’s more, it has been available in an all-electric configuration since this past spring, offering consumers yet another option.

See also: 2023 Genesis Electrified GV70 First Drive: Great Expectations

While the model has a broad appeal, there's one feature that's never been attached to it: off-road capability. Well, perhaps to prove a point, the brand has unveiled a more rugged concept, developed in collaboration with off-road specialist Delta.

The GV70 Project Overland is talking to you, weekend warriors.

Genesis GV70 Project Overland concept Photo: Genesis

Created to celebrate Delta's 40th anniversary, the GV70 Project Overland concept transforms the luxury SUV into a more capable off-road beast, without the need for major chassis modifications. Thanks to a suspension upgrade, the vehicle sits two inches higher and adopts a more assertive stance thanks to 18-inch black wheels fitted with Continental ATR off-road tires, sitting under enlarged wheel arches.

Unveiling of Genesis GV70 Project Overland Photo: Genesis

The new concept of Genesis GV70 Project Overland Photo: Genesis

The roof welcomes PIAA lights as well as special rails with solid anchoring points, and Baja-style fog lamps have been integrated into the lower part of the grille.

If you happen to be in Essen, Germany, you'll be able to admire this concept in person at the Essen Motor Show, which runs from December 1 to 10. The vehicle will not be on display at a Genesis booth, but at the Continental stand.

Are we likely to see a production version of this model? It would be surprising. But with this kind of exercise, if public reaction is highly positive, who knows? We wouldn't bet on it, though.

Genesis GV70 Project Overland black Photo: Genesis

The rear of Genesis GV70 Project Overland Photo: Genesis