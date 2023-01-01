Auto123.com - Helping you drive happy
News

Genesis Shows Interior of Sleek X Speedium Concept

The interior of the Genesis X Speedium Concept, img. 2
Photo: Genesis
The interior of the Genesis X Speedium Concept, img. 2

It’s been a while since we first saw the sleek outer shell of Genesis’ X Speedium Concept. April, to be exact. That reveal has now been complemented with a presentation of the prototype’s interior design, which Genesis put on as part of the Monterey Car Week just ended.

At once minimalistic and sumptuous, the interior environment of what remains essentially a design study at least previews some of the innovations we can expect from upcoming new Genesis electric models. It also represents an evolution of the interior design of the X Concept coupe.

The cabin is decked in what Genesis has dubbed Monterey Gold leather. The driver’s space is enveloped by the instrument panel (a compact OLED display) and central console (with vertical screen), all curved around the driver’s seat, with the dominant colour there called Pinegrove Green. Recall that the X Speedium’s exterior was presented in Inje Green, named for the Inje Speedium track in Korea and the tree-covered mountains that surround it. The premium audio system features aluminum tweeters.

Browse cars for sale available near you

The interior of the Genesis X Speedium Concept, img. 3
Photo: Genesis
The interior of the Genesis X Speedium Concept, img. 3
The interior of the Genesis X Speedium Concept, img. 4
Photo: Genesis
The interior of the Genesis X Speedium Concept, img. 4

In the back row, the X Concept’s contoured bench has given way to separate, shaped seats covered in quilted leather.

Driving home Genesis’ view of the X Speedium Concept as a vehicle for showcasing future elements of other Genesis models, designer Luc Donckerwolke explained that “This isn’t a show car - it’s a look into our design processes as we explore ideas for the next wave of EVs, one that incorporates Genesis’ DNA. This car is an open-door moment in Genesis’ journey towards our future EV design.”

The interior of the Genesis X Speedium Concept, img. 5
Photo: Genesis
The interior of the Genesis X Speedium Concept, img. 5
The interior of the Genesis X Speedium Concept, img. 6
Photo: Genesis
The interior of the Genesis X Speedium Concept, img. 6
The Genesis X Speedium Concept, in Monterey
Photo: Genesis
The Genesis X Speedium Concept, in Monterey
The Genesis X Speedium Concept, in Monterey, img. 2
Photo: Genesis
The Genesis X Speedium Concept, in Monterey, img. 2

You May Also Like

Acura Teases Precision EV Concept Set to Be Unveiled Next Week

Acura Teases Precision EV Concept Set to Be Unveiled Next...

Acura has confirmed it will unveil its Precision EV concept next week, August 18, in Monterey. A short teaser video gives us a quick glimpse at a model that ...

The Meyer Manx Returns in, You Guessed it, Electric Form

The Meyer Manx Returns in, You Guessed it, Electric Form

The Meyers Manx, which caused a sensation when it arrived in the 1960s, will be reborn in electric form. The friendly car will be offered with two battery co...

2022 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The All-Electric Vehicles

2022 Hybrid and Electric Car Guide: The All-Electric Vehi...

Here is the 6th edition of our annual Auto123.com Plug-In Hybrid and Electric Car Guide! Here we take a look at the 2022 all-electric models available in Can...

More Articles

From this author

Derek Boshouwers
Articles By
Derek Boshouwers
2023 Toyota Camry Nightshade Edition
Toyota Canada Shares Pricing, Trim Details fo...
Article
2023 Subaru Impreza
2023 Subaru Impreza: Only in Hatchback Format
Article
2023 Dodge Hornet
A Hive of Activity at Dodge, as 14,000 Hornet...
Article
More from this author

Latest Videos

Acura Teases Precision EV Concept Set to Be Unveiled Next Week
Acura Teases Precision EV Con...
Video
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Designed to Make Off-Roaders’ Lives Easier
Jeep Vaunts New Wipers Design...
Video
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pickup, SUV in North America Under Scout Banner
Volkswagen Plans Electric Pic...
Video
See More Photos and Videos

Successful Operation

Favourite added temporarily. To add it to your profile, you will need to sign in.

 