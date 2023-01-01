Genesis Shows Interior of Sleek X Speedium Concept

Photo: Genesis The interior of the Genesis X Speedium Concept, img. 2

It’s been a while since we first saw the sleek outer shell of Genesis’ X Speedium Concept. April, to be exact. That reveal has now been complemented with a presentation of the prototype’s interior design, which Genesis put on as part of the Monterey Car Week just ended.

At once minimalistic and sumptuous, the interior environment of what remains essentially a design study at least previews some of the innovations we can expect from upcoming new Genesis electric models. It also represents an evolution of the interior design of the X Concept coupe.

The cabin is decked in what Genesis has dubbed Monterey Gold leather. The driver’s space is enveloped by the instrument panel (a compact OLED display) and central console (with vertical screen), all curved around the driver’s seat, with the dominant colour there called Pinegrove Green. Recall that the X Speedium’s exterior was presented in Inje Green, named for the Inje Speedium track in Korea and the tree-covered mountains that surround it. The premium audio system features aluminum tweeters.

Browse cars for sale available near you

Photo: Genesis The interior of the Genesis X Speedium Concept, img. 3

Photo: Genesis The interior of the Genesis X Speedium Concept, img. 4

In the back row, the X Concept’s contoured bench has given way to separate, shaped seats covered in quilted leather.

Driving home Genesis’ view of the X Speedium Concept as a vehicle for showcasing future elements of other Genesis models, designer Luc Donckerwolke explained that “This isn’t a show car - it’s a look into our design processes as we explore ideas for the next wave of EVs, one that incorporates Genesis’ DNA. This car is an open-door moment in Genesis’ journey towards our future EV design.”

Photo: Genesis The interior of the Genesis X Speedium Concept, img. 5

Photo: Genesis The interior of the Genesis X Speedium Concept, img. 6

Photo: Genesis The Genesis X Speedium Concept, in Monterey